“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??”

— Chris Evans, offering a sarcastic counter-proposal to the three men hoping to start a “Straight Pride Parade” in the actor’s hometown of Boston, on Twitter