The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“You up? I have a question about [Handmaid’s Tale]. I can’t remember where I left off. Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby. Wow. Ur really asleep before 11. I’ll be damned.”
— Jennifer Lawrence, in a hilarious series of texts to pal and new mom Amy Schumer
“F—in’ tell me where to sign! Absolutely. That’d be amazing. I love that movie.”
— Jason Momoa, when asked by a fan if he’d be up for a remake of Twins with former Game of Thrones costar Peter Dinklage
“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray.’ ”
— Kelly Ripa, recounting how daughter Lola recently walked in on her and husband Mark Consuelos having sex, on Live with Kelly and Ryan
“There was never a day I didn’t love her.”
— Ryan O’Neal, reflecting on the 10th anniversary of longtime love Farrah Fawcett’s death, to PEOPLE
“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with. I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”
— Carrie Underwood, opening up about her marriage to husband Mike Fisher, to PEOPLE
“Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”
— Chrissy Teigen, responding to mommy shamers who thought daughter Luna’s first trip to the dentist came at too old of an age, on Instagram
“Well, like, he’s only allowed to have sex with one woman, which is me. So I feel like it’s only fair, that’s the only way I can repay him. I don’t know what I get in return, but I feel like Marvel’s cool with that. He loves it, he’s like a huge fan.”
— Cobie Smulders, when asked by Seth Meyers if she gives husband Taran Killam any major Marvel spoilers, on Late Night
“I started on the show when I was 21. I’m 34 now. I didn’t think it would ever be a thing again — I didn’t think people would care. I definitely never thought I would do a reality show when I had a husband and a 2-year-old child.”
— Whitney Port, on the premiere of her new MTV series The Hills: New Beginnings, to PEOPLE
“My ex was going to have the kids. I was talking to Oprah on the phone that morning. And I said, ‘What are you guys doing?’ And, she told me something. Four hours later, the doorbell rang and she and Stedman [Graham] were at the door. She had been planning to come … I just kept saying, ‘I can’t believe you guys were here.’ That was something that I’ll never, ever, ever forget.”
— Gayle King, on the nicest thing BFF Oprah Winfrey ever did for her, on the first New Year’s Eve after her divorce, to PEOPLE
“When I finished the film I went to my babies and I said, ‘Here, Mommy made this for you. And even though you can’t see it until you’re 21 because, apparently, a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you.’ ”
— Sandra Bullock, in a speech dedicated to her children Louis and Laila, winning best frightened performance for Bird Box at the MTV Movie & TV Awards