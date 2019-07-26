“It’s not for a movie… #2 All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕”
— Anne Hathaway, announcing that she’s expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman, on Instagram
“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love.”
— Bindi Irwin, announcing her engagement to boyfriend Chandler Powell, on Instagram
“You get to college and it’s like, ‘I’m just going to eat chips, French fries and ice cream’ because — you know, you’re free! And you’ll say the dorm food isn’t all that good. You gotta have some vegetables. You cannot just eat carbs for four years.”
— Michelle Obama, offering this and deep live advice to 100 first-generation college-bound students, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂. I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”
— Thomas Rhett, announcing that he and wife Lauren Akins are expecting their third daughter, on Instagram
“You know what, bitch? I would love to be the Bachelorette. If I was the Bachelorette, it would just be the coolest season ever. The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs. And they would have to feed me grapes.”
— Lizzo, possibly plotting her next career move, in an interview with Cosmopolitan
“This is it. The only life we get. My disease isn’t a tragedy, but I tell myself, ‘You’re going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.’ ”
— Selma Blair, opening up about her life with MS, in this week’s PEOPLE cover story
“Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday. Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do. You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”
— Alex Rodriguez, wishing fiancée Jennifer Lopez a happy 50th birthday, in an Instagram video
“Good morning, it’s 5 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella. Every woman’s nightmare… this is my weight, 175. Long way to go.”
— Beyoncé, getting candid about her pre-Coachella 2018 weight, in a YouTube video
“When you bring a child into the world, you have to worry about the future. If we don’t make change, we don’t have a future. It’s as simple as that.”
— Dr. Jane Goodall, talking about Price Harry’s conservation work since the arrival of his son Archie, to reporters in London
“What ??? What ???? Where ??? Where ??? Who ???? Who??? Your MOM …..😡”
— Kim Basinger, commenting on daughter Ireland Baldwin’s nearly nude Instagram photo