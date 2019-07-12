The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“Never. All right? Let’s just get that straight. That one’s important. I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates. … I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah.”
— Diane Keaton, clarifying she hasn’t been asked out on a date in decades, to InStyle
“Before I start my speech, I have to say thank you to Drew Brees. Because of what you said to your wife onstage, my wife looked at me with a death stare, and said if I don’t say something up here, the car ride home is gonna be long … With that being said, darling, you are amazing.”
— Dwyane Wade, playfully making sure to praise wife Gabrielle Union after Brees gave his wife Brittany a sweet-shout-out during his own acceptance speech, at the 2019 ESPY Awards
“I [wanted to stop being Hannah Montana] once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous. The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f—ing wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like… I was grown up. ”
— Miley Cyrus, on how keeping up her child star image stopped being “The Best of Both Worlds” as she grew up, to Elle
“Look guys. It’s no big deal. I’m just a very good photographer. I capture real moments, that’s all. The composition? Is it breath taking? Of course. But I can hardly take credit. First I wanna thank God. Next, I must credit the makers of the iPhone. Portrait mode. Am I right? … The photo speaks for itself. Any picture is worth a thousand words. The same is true for this picture. It speaks works like, genius, artist, photographer, wow!, etc. you get it. #behumble.”
— Chris Pratt, “humbly” welcoming himself into the Instagram Husbands Club, in a comment on a photo he took of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger that was captured by Comments by Celebs
“And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him … I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”
— Ariana Grande, opening up about falling fast for ex-fiancé Pete Davidson after her split from the late rapper Mac Miller, in her Vogue August cover story
“I’ve never seen this happen before … Beyoncé was called out and the audience stood up and went crazy. I was like, ‘She’s getting a standing ovation for just existing.’ Her mere presence was a reason to stand and go crazy, and I totally got it. I was like, ‘Yeah, we should be celebrating. We made it! We’re all in a room with Beyoncé!’ That’s what you want.”
— Seth Rogen, recalling what it felt like to be on stage with his Lion King costar, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“Every once in a while, a strap on doesn’t hurt. I’m just saying. Why should I be the only one that takes? Sometimes I want to give! … God bless my publicist. We just started working together. She’s shaking her head.”
— Sarah Shahi, jokingly sharing her tips on spicing up her 18-year marriage and sex life with husband Steve Howey, on Access Hollywood
“Love dates with you baby. One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates … not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”
— Justin Bieber, on looking forward to expanding his and wife Hailey Baldwin’s family sometime down the line, on Instagram
“Oh my gosh, I don’t even know what to say. Amazing things are happening every day that you don’t even know. I don’t even know. I’m at a loss for words with how excited I am for him. It has to happen. It has to f—– happen. He will be the best Batman. I’m losing my f—– s—.”
— Jaden Smith, sharing his enthusiasm over former Twilight star Robert Pattinson taking over the role of Batman, to Rolling Stone
“Such a predictable New York thing to say but there is something about black that just makes you feel like, ‘Don’t f— with me, fellas.’ “
— Katie Couric, on the confidence-boosting power of an all-black outfit, to PEOPLE