“2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving. 2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house. Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of ur anything.”

— Lizzo, reflecting on her meteoric rise to stardom over the past decade and the importance of chasing your dreams, in a tweet captured by Essence