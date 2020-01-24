“I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that [and] I have a whole career; it’s not a trend.”
— Lizzo, on being a body positivity icon and a musical powerhouse and dealing with people who only focus on her physique, in her Rolling Stone cover interview
“If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk onstage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise.”
— Camila Cabello, joking about her outfit plans if she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes take home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for their hit “Señorita,” to Radio.com
“The story that I didn’t like, a lot of people would do two side-by-side pictures. ‘Can you believe THIS turned into THIS?’ And it’s just a photo of me from a year and a half ago, looking how I’ve looked my entire life. They’re like ‘Can you believe this garbage pooping sea-monster turned into this?’ Like, was I leaving a trail of slime behind me? I was normal looking!”
— Kumail Nanjiani, on some of the less favorable reactions to his viral fitness transformation photos, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“You know I’m kind of dating myself and it’s going quite well. I’m not dating. I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfills a lot of needs. I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits … Of course we have sex and it’s delightful and it keeps me going.”
— Fran Drescher, getting candid about her love and sex life, to Page Six at the NBCUniversal New York Press Junket
“She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan, cause we’re not monsters … But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school so she was ordering Postmates. Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.”
— Kelly Ripa, revealing that she and husband Mark Consuelos “shut down” 18-year-old daughter Lola’s debit card to help her get the full college experience after finding out she was ordering off Postmates, on Live with Kelly and Ryan
“Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. … get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yassssssss.”
— Pink, sharing a candid “note to self” about embracing the aging process and refusing to ever get plastic surgery, on Twitter
“All the food is really good and free. I’m supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don’t think I’m gonna.”
— Kyle Dunnigan, revealing he is temporarily living with ex Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, on The Howard Stern Show
“I want to talk to you about something very, very serious. I’ve been going through this for a moment and I would like to have a private conversation with you, okay? I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk.”
— Wendy Williams, hilariously addressing “FartGate” after a clip taken during her show that appeared to depict her passing gas made headlines, on The Wendy Williams Show
“It’s wild. I became a meme … It’s completely arbitrary, I just want to see a six-pack. But I think those goals are important because it’s something you’re working towards.”
— Ethan Suplee, on his extreme weight-loss transformation and the reaction that followed, to PEOPLE
“It was a very, very emotional experience. Being the person that people perceive me to be is inherently traumatic.”
— Gwyneth Paltrow, sharing that she and husband Brad Falchuk once took MDMA together in Mexico, in her new series The Goop Lab