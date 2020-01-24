The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

See what the stars are saying this week
By Sophie Dodd
January 24, 2020 05:49 PM

1 of 10

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that [and] I have a whole career; it’s not a trend.”

— Lizzo, on being a body positivity icon and a musical powerhouse and dealing with people who only focus on her physique, in her Rolling Stone cover interview 

2 of 10

John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

“If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk onstage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise.”

— Camila Cabello, joking about her outfit plans if she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes take home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for their hit “Señorita,” to Radio.com

3 of 10

Mark Upson/ Instagram

“The story that I didn’t like, a lot of people would do two side-by-side pictures. ‘Can you believe THIS turned into THIS?’ And it’s just a photo of me from a year and a half ago, looking how I’ve looked my entire life. They’re like ‘Can you believe this garbage pooping sea-monster turned into this?’ Like, was I leaving a trail of slime behind me? I was normal looking!”

— Kumail Nanjiani, on some of the less favorable reactions to his viral fitness transformation photos, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

4 of 10

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“You know I’m kind of dating myself and it’s going quite well. I’m not dating. I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfills a lot of needs. I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits … Of course we have sex and it’s delightful and it keeps me going.”

— Fran Drescher, getting candid about her love and sex life, to Page Six at the NBCUniversal New York Press Junket 

5 of 10

Kevin Mazur/Getty

“She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan, cause we’re not monsters … But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school so she was ordering Postmates. Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.”

— Kelly Ripa, revealing that she and husband Mark Consuelos “shut down” 18-year-old daughter Lola’s debit card to help her get the full college experience after finding out she was ordering off Postmates, on Live with Kelly and Ryan 

6 of 10

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. … get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yassssssss.”

— Pink, sharing a candid “note to self” about embracing the aging process and refusing to ever get plastic surgery, on Twitter

7 of 10

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

“All the food is really good and free. I’m supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don’t think I’m gonna.”

— Kyle Dunnigan, revealing he is temporarily living with ex Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, on The Howard Stern Show 

8 of 10

The Wendy Williams Show

“I want to talk to you about something very, very serious. I’ve been going through this for a moment and I would like to have a private conversation with you, okay? I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk.”

— Wendy Williams, hilariously addressing “FartGate” after a clip taken during her show that appeared to depict her passing gas made headlines, on The Wendy Williams Show 

9 of 10

SGranitz/WireImage; Instagram

“It’s wild. I became a meme … It’s completely arbitrary, I just want to see a six-pack. But I think those goals are important because it’s something you’re working towards.”

— Ethan Suplee, on his extreme weight-loss transformation and the reaction that followed, to PEOPLE

10 of 10

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

“It was a very, very emotional experience. Being the person that people perceive me to be is inherently traumatic.”

— Gwyneth Paltrow, sharing that she and husband Brad Falchuk once took MDMA together in Mexico, in her new series The Goop Lab

