The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"That's such a good question ... I don't know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?"
— Kate Middleton, responding to a child's question about whether or not the Queen has ever had pizza, during her Tuesday visit to King Henry's Walk Garden in London
"Everything is huge to her."
— Pete Davidson, in response to ex Ariana Grande's old comment about his penis size, during a stand-up set in Tarrytown, New York
"I would like to invite the Clemson Tiger football team here for a great meal. Whoever can make it, we'll hook you up with lobster. Whatever you want, we're going to take care of you. We're going to give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment."
— Michael Strahan, after President Trump questionably bought the football team fast food during their visit to the White House to celebrate their national championship win, on Good Morning America
"I remember the doctor goes, 'Goldie, you get a little closer, you might fall in.' "
— Kate Hudson, recalling mom Goldie Hawn's behavior in the delivery room as she gave birth to daughter Rani Rose, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"What a tool."
— Alex Rodriguez, making fun of himself while talking to a gym-goer who thought he looked like "the guy J.Lo is dating," in a video shared to Twitter
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
— Chris Pratt, announcing his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, on Instagram
"I'll take it!"
— Meghan Markle, in reply to a woman who endearingly called her "a fat lady," during the mom-to-be's visit to London animal charity Mayhew
"I actually can’t think of a more beautiful thing than a tie, because there really isn't a winner when we get to do such great work and we have such wonderful opportunities."
— Amy Adams, in her Critics' Choice Awards acceptance speech after tying for best actress in a limited series with Patricia Arquette
"Now I know a lot of y'all don't care because y'all don't work for the government or y'all probably don't even have a job but this s— is really f— serious, bro. This s— is crazy. Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f—ing wall and we really need to take this serious."
— Cardi B, getting real about the ongoing government shutdown, on Instagram
"Probably not."
— Nina Agdal, joking with a fan that she wouldn't be dating Jack Brinkley-Cook if he "was broke," in an Instagram comment