” ‘Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?’ He was like, ‘Oh, your tremendous size, you can actually work?’ I just remember all the blood drained out of me. I thought, ‘With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly.’ He was looking around like, ‘She’s crazy.’ “

— Melissa McCarthy, recalling questions she’s been asked by men at press conferences and the double standards of being a woman in Hollywood, to InStyle