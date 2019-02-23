The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship ... What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality ... Like, who gives a f— if he’s a guy, if I’m a girl, or if he was a woman — who gives a f—?"
— Miley Cyrus, on her marriage to Liam Hemsworth and how it hasn’t shifted her place in the LGBTQ+ community, for Vanity Fair’s March cover story
"There is a certain, creepy allure to a place where we can present ourselves any way we choose with very little accountability. But one could argue that the more versions of ourselves we present to the world, the less real any one of them can be."
— Joanna Gaines, on struggling to be authentic on her Instagram account, in the spring 2019 issue of Magnolia Journal
"If you are really confident about your financial situation, you’re probably not going to be wearing an 8-lb. chain around your neck. If you’re very confident about your sexuality, you don’t have to have eight women around you twerking."
— Barack Obama, on how confidence doesn’t come from being wealthy or famous, speaking at the fifth anniversary of his nonprofit My Brother’s Keeper
"As much as we push Disney on the poor little guy, he loves Curious George. So we’re going to have a Curious George party. I’m starting a monkey fund now so I can get a live one."
— John Stamos, on son Billy's 1st birthday plans, to PEOPLE at Cadillac’s Oscar Celebration in Los Angeles
"The quickest way to forget about the fact that you were being watched was to get very drunk ... Part of the thing is the expectation that you should just be delighted all the time. You have a great job, you’re wealthy, you don’t have a right to not be excited about the thing all the time. I think that’s a pressure as well. You suddenly start to feel, ‘Man, if I am just feeling some human emotion of sadness, does that mean I’m doing this wrong? Am I not good at being famous?’ "
— Daniel Radcliffe, on dealing with his Harry Potter fame at a young age by turning to alcohol, on an episode of Off Camera with Sam Jones
"No matter how many deaths anorexia causes, no matter how much blindness, no matter how much hair loss, all I cared about was the skinniness. It’s hard ... I hope people in the entertainment industry can stop putting up this facade of being perfect because we all have s—."
— Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, getting candid about her ongoing battle with anorexia, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
"Work your ass off, and don’t let the effort show: Also: Treat people the same, not based on who they are or what they are. Show them common kindness. Don’t be colored by their fame or profession. I don’t get all excited by people blowing smoke up my ass. You have to stay honest."
— Mark Harmon, on the life advice he lives by that his late father imparted to him, to PEOPLE
"I’m glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the Internet as a saint gone-too-soon."
— Jameela Jamil, calling out the late Karl Lagerfeld for his past fat-shaming remarks and controversial statements, in tweet sharing an article called “Stop Mourning Oppressors: Condolences for Karl Lagerfeld”
"I was scared. I realized that I created this child who I had no idea about that’s living there, that I now messed him up ... All the pieces of me that I felt were missing got sewn up the minute I saw his face. I looked at this little fourth-grade boy, and I thought, I can do this."
— Karamo Brown, on discovering he had a 10-year-old son, to PEOPLE
"That was like, my first date in over six or seven years. It was so awkward and I totally got drunk ... here I am, having this first date and all of a sudden I look to my left and it’s two camera crews. I’m like, 'This is so weird.' I didn’t even really want to flirt because it just was so awkward."
— Nikki Bella, on feeling embarrassed being surrounded by camera crews on a first date with The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus, on Total Bellas