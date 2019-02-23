The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

"We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship ... What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality ... Like, who gives a f— if he’s a guy, if I’m a girl, or if he was a woman — who gives a f—?"

— Miley Cyrus, on her marriage to Liam Hemsworth and how it hasn’t shifted her place in the LGBTQ+ community, for Vanity Fair’s March cover story