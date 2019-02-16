The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"And I Am A real star…by the way…"
— Michelle Obama, setting the record straight when her mom asked if she met any of the “real stars” after her surprise appearance at the Grammys, in a hilarious text exchange posted to Instagram
"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever."
— Mandy Moore, speaking out about the allegations of harassment and emotional abuse against her ex-husband Ryan Adams, on Instagram
"Thank you Tom Petty for the flowers. I left the room but the flowers were very big. I want to say thank you so much."
— Cardi B, thanking Tom Petty — who died in 2017 — after receiving flowers with a note that featured his lyrics and attributed the quote to him, in a since-deleted Instagram post
"Guys are like, ‘Oh, I love the natural makeup look on girls!’ And then they look at a Kardashian and they’re like, ‘Like that kind of look.’ And I’m like, ‘You have no idea what you’re talking about’ ... It’s the same way with Botox. They don’t know why you look prettier, but they know something is different."
— Stassi Schroeder, on men not understanding what really goes into the “natural” look, to PEOPLE
"Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant."
— Jessica Simpson, on breaking her toilet seat in addition to her numerous other pregnancy woes, on Instagram
"I want Benny to be surrounded by as many women as possible. Women have played such a key role in my life. My most important relationship has probably been with my mom. He will be surrounded by women. He needs it. We all need it."
— Andy Cohen, on his plans for raising his new baby boy, to PEOPLE
"@TheChainsmokers of course I know you!! I love your song 'That’s What Makes You Beautiful.' "
— Mariah Carey, poking fun at herself by referencing a One Direction hit after DJ duo The Chainsmokers revealed on a radio show that she once confused them with the boy band, on Twitter
"I had a full existential crisis. 'I failed, I’m a bad father, this is a disaster, I don’t know what to do!' "
— Ben Affleck, on redecorating his youngest son’s room in New England Patriots gear after learning he doesn’t share his dad’s fierce allegiance to Boston sports teams, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"There’s [sic] goes my inheritance."
— Erin Foster, joking about an article that claimed her father David Foster and fiancée Katharine McPhee are planning a $50 million wedding, on Instagram
"I do feel the responsibility but I welcome the responsibility. I’m so grateful that I get to do something important with my art and open up doors and change Latino narratives — let people see themselves up there [on screen], let them identify with themselves up there and know that they can make it and do it also."
— Justina Machado, on her role as a Puerto Rican actress in starting cultural conversations about the importance of diversity in Hollywood, on Red Table Talk