“The next thing I know, I’m in this barn and Reese Witherspoon is playing bongos. Gigi Hadid is also playing bongos.”
— Kacey Musgraves, explaining the epic backstory behind her hangover-inducing night after winning female vocalist and music video of the year the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, on The Late Late Show with James Corden
“F-k u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size… #bringbackAnaconda.”
— Jason Derulo, expressing his frustration over Instagram removing a photo of him in particularly tight underwear that went against the “nudity or sexual activity guidelines,” in a photo captured on Comments by Celebs
“I did get into relationships, sometimes the wrong ones for the wrong reasons because I didn’t like being alone … Now that [fear] is gone and I’m okay on my own. That was a big journey for me.”
— Jennifer Lopez, on learning to make peace with herself and how that opened her up to love with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, in her PEOPLE People of the Year cover story
“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”
— Justin Timberlake, publicly apologizing to wife Jessica Biel after a video went viral of him holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright while intoxicated, on Instagram
“Well, I love a big ol’ celebration and I thought what’s the alternative? … I don’t know what [being 50 is] supposed to feel like or look like. I know what society has painted it as and what narrative we put around it but none of that applies to myself in terms of how I feel about it.”
— Jennifer Aniston, on embracing turning 50 earlier this year with a star-studded birthday party, in her PEOPLE People of the Year cover story
“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! … As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that I see them, love them and support them.”
— Dwyane Wade, shutting down hate over a pair of photos wife Gabrielle Union shared that included Wade’s son Zion wearing a cropped top and long nails, on Twitter
“I think we’re politically correct to the point of endangering people. Yes, we want to be inclusive of everyone [and respect that] everyone comes in all different shapes and sizes. That nobody should ever be body shamed or fat shamed or excluded and that everyone is equally deserving and should feel equally valuable. … [But] Obesity in itself is not something that should be glamorized. But we’ve become so politically correct that no one wants to say it.”
— Jillian Michaels, on feeling that the political correctness in the health sphere has gone too far, to Women’s Health U.K.
“You don’t even know what awkward is…until you sit in the screening of Jerry Maguire and you don’t know that scene is coming up and your wife is with Tom Cruise in the middle of something, that is astonishing. That’s awkward. I had no idea.”
— John Travolta, revealing his shock at seeing wife Kelly Preston in a sex scene with Cruise during a screening of the 1996 classic, on The Late Late Show with James Corden
“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop.”
— Hailey Baldwin, expressing her frustration over the rampant spread of false narratives on social media, to British Vogue
“I love you so much, and don’t hate me for my decision. I am retiring from Jersey Shore. … I try and quit every single day. I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids.”
— Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, announcing her retirement from Jersey Shore, on her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey