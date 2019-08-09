“John Mayer has been giving me relationship advice, and he said that if there’s somebody I like that’s in the eye of the public, I should, when I’m doing interviews, say that I’m seeing that person. And then the media will do a side-by-side of us and then the guy will see it and be like, ‘Oh, she’s kinda cute. I mean, I’m not hooking up with her, but I could hook up with her.’ And then there’ll be some kind of interaction.”

— Tiffany Haddish, sharing the life-changing relationship advice she got from John Mayer before joking that she’s been “seeing” the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert