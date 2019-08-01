“Being the Bachelorette was an experience unlike anything else. I learned so much about myself during this process and if I were to step into this position again, I’m sure I would learn more … I’m always trying to grow and evolve, but to look that far down the road right now feels unfair to the attention my heart needs now while I heal. But, never say never!”
— The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, admitting she’d consider doing the show again after breaking off her engagement with fiancé Jed Wyatt once she learned he lied about having a girlfriend when he came on the show, exclusively in this week’s issue of PEOPLE
“I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn’t get married again. But I met someone that opened me up. I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a long time … It was love at first sight. I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”
— Idris Elba, on how falling in love with wife Sabrina Dhowre has changed him, on The View
“Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret Show won’t be happening this year.”
— Model Shanina Shaik, breaking some shocking style news about the controversial annual fashion show, to The Daily Telegraph
“I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”
— Jordyn Woods, on hoping to eventually reconcile with former BFF Kylie Jenner following their fallout over the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, in Cosmopolitan UK‘s September cover interview
“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet.”
— Jade Roper Tolbert, announcing the sudden arrival of her son with husband and fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert, on Instagram
“I just couldn’t take the fact that I had to leave again. It felt like an endless limbo. Like there was no end in sight. And, I mean, it’s true: There really is no end in sight with touring … Thinking about that literally made me throw up. I’m not a throw-upper, but I threw up twice, from the anxiety.”
— Billie Eilish, opening up about the impact fame and life on the road has had on her mental health, in an interview with Rolling Stone
“It was my first-ever real relationship, and it was on-screen and off-screen. A lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the very low-lows, I did not make public. I was under the impression that I had to make everything look perfect all the time and my partner definitely put that in my ear. People thought I was sharing loads, but I hardly shared anything.”
— Dove Cameron, opening up about her 2016 split from ex-fiancé and Liv and Maddie costar Ryan McCartan and the pressure she felt during their relationship, to Seventeen
“Despite all the B-lister influencers and porn stars at Jake’s wedding, it is a special thing. Jake has done a lot of things in his career that are great, so has Tana, and I’m excited that they get to do things together for, like I said, I give it a month or so.”
— Logan Paul, recounting the best man speech he gave at his brother Jake’s wedding to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau, adding to reporters outside the reception that their union “seems a bit hasty” after two months of dating
“Always getting work done / tweak it to perfection / Getting work done / keep up if you can!”
— Real Housewives stars Porsha Williams, Melissa Gorga, Sonja Morgan, Tamra Judge and Dorinda Medley cheekily celebrating their past plastic surgeries in a new song to help launch Fiber One’s new 70-calorie brownie, in an epic Housewives crossover music video
“She was an absolute f— legend. It was me and her and her dancers, just dancing on this bus. It was the best half an hour of my life. I can’t believe it happened. Nothing will top that. I pole-danced on a bus with Celine Dion.”
— Gemma Chan, achieving a life goal we didn’t even know we had until now, speaking about her surreal Met Gala afterparty experience in an interview with The Guardian