“Being the Bachelorette was an experience unlike anything else. I learned so much about myself during this process and if I were to step into this position again, I’m sure I would learn more … I’m always trying to grow and evolve, but to look that far down the road right now feels unfair to the attention my heart needs now while I heal. But, never say never!”

— The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, admitting she’d consider doing the show again after breaking off her engagement with fiancé Jed Wyatt once she learned he lied about having a girlfriend when he came on the show, exclusively in this week’s issue of PEOPLE