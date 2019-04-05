The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"She roped him into an April Fool's prank yesterday that was ridiculous. She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me ... Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No, she taught Saint how to fake cry ... and then she told him to scream, 'Mommy’s dead!' "
— Kim Kardashian West, on how her two older children North and Saint West are finding unique ways to bond, to ELLE
"When Oprah claps back - look down. One of her hands is your face. Now look in the mirror. That’s right; you have seven Oprah hands for a face. You’re tripping. This is due to the dusting of neurotoxins released from the clap. You will wake up at the job you had in high school, but at the age you are today. In your pocket you will find a note that says 'do better.' "
— John Mayer, hilariously commenting on Oprah setting a fan straight who said she had "no license" to refer to Maya Angelou by her first name, in an Instagram exchange captured by Comments by Celebs
"I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I’m shockingly available."
— Charlize Theron, on being ready to date but finding it challenging to meet someone, to Entertainment Tonight
"One of the best things I’ve learned years ago is that what people think about me is none of my business. In the age of social media, whatever somebody says can be believed or not believed, and you have no control over that."
— Sanaa Lathan, on learning to feel healthy and focus on her work by ignoring online gossip, to PEOPLE
"I could tell my workplace was shifting. Rather than being grasped too tightly or hugged for too long as a morning greeting, my hand was shaken and I was looked squarely in the eye and I was welcomed to my Monday morning."
— Michelle Williams, on how her treatment on movie sets has improved since news of the enormous pay disparity between her and costar Mark Wahlberg on All the Money in the World broke, speaking on Capitol Hill on Equal Pay Day
"I drank more than I’ve ever drank in my entire life. My kidneys fell out. I’m pretty sure my Uber rating dropped a little low, ’cause I pooped on myself a little bit in the Uber. It was bad! It was bad."
— Tiffany Haddish, on having partied too hard in Miami ahead of a big New Year's Eve show she bombed, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I did give Phil Mickelson a lot of s— ... I was like, 'Hey Phil, you owe me f—ing $29.99 … for wasting four hours of my life with the s—iest golf I’ve ever seen!' ... He pulls out a wad … and grabs a $100 and he’s like, 'Yeah, I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take $100 and go f— yourself.' "
— Jake Owen, on Phil Mickelson's epic clapback after the country singer expressed frustration over the underwhelming pay-per-view event "The Match," on Barstool's podcast ForePlay
"If I am truly being honest, every minute of every day I thought I was going to die ... In the years since my second surgery I have healed beyond my most unreasonable hopes. I am now at a hundred percent."
— Emilia Clarke, revealing she underwent two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years to correct two different aneurysm growths, in an essay for The New Yorker
"There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine — and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand."
— Hilaria Baldwin, candidly revealing that she believes she is pregnant but "most likely experiencing a miscarriage," in an emotional Instagram post
"I was not looking. Not even interested ... The old heart’s still beating."
— Reba McEntire, on her surprise at finding love again with retired oil geologist Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo after a painful divorce in 2015, to PEOPLE