The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

"When Oprah claps back - look down. One of her hands is your face. Now look in the mirror. That’s right; you have seven Oprah hands for a face. You’re tripping. This is due to the dusting of neurotoxins released from the clap. You will wake up at the job you had in high school, but at the age you are today. In your pocket you will find a note that says 'do better.' "

— John Mayer, hilariously commenting on Oprah setting a fan straight who said she had "no license" to refer to Maya Angelou by her first name, in an Instagram exchange captured by Comments by Celebs