The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

"You know who my first kiss-kiss-kiss-kiss-kiss-kiss-kiss was? Evan Rachel Wood the actress. She had mercy on me. ‘Cos when I spun that bottle and it landed on her … I was like, this is where she goes, 'Oh my god my mom had a stroke, I need to go,' or like 'Ow, my thyroid hurts, I need to go —' … It was an acting class kids party. She kissed me, she kissed me for real, she kissed me good and a while. Thank you, Evan, for doing that. She’s so pretty and so talented and so nice. Generous, really."

— Josh Peck, telling Drake and Josh costar Drake Bell about his first kiss, in a YouTube vlog about Drake losing his "v card"