The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"You know who my first kiss-kiss-kiss-kiss-kiss-kiss-kiss was? Evan Rachel Wood the actress. She had mercy on me. ‘Cos when I spun that bottle and it landed on her … I was like, this is where she goes, 'Oh my god my mom had a stroke, I need to go,' or like 'Ow, my thyroid hurts, I need to go —' … It was an acting class kids party. She kissed me, she kissed me for real, she kissed me good and a while. Thank you, Evan, for doing that. She’s so pretty and so talented and so nice. Generous, really."
— Josh Peck, telling Drake and Josh costar Drake Bell about his first kiss, in a YouTube vlog about Drake losing his "v card"
"I hope I’m still doing keg stands. I hope I still have a passion for travel. I hope that my daughter is experiencing a lot of joy and adventure and we’re able to sort of enjoy our kids and we’ve figured out how to have a little bit more balance with having full careers and raising kids. … Yeah, but definitely still keg stands."
— Gabrielle Union, on her hopes for continuing to live life to the fullest a decade from now, to PEOPLE
"I see my perfect little girls right now. And they look at themselves in the mirror — and they’re so proud — and I’m like, 'How can I leave that? How can that stay?' I don’t know the answer."
— Jenna Bush Hager, on not wanting to pass on her body image issues to her young daughters, on Today with Hoda & Jenna
"I see them make eye contact with my kid — it’s very weird to see your kid lock eyes with a boy while they’re talking. Like, 'Whoa, you lock with Daddy’s eyes.' "
— Adam Sandler, on feeling "jumpy" about his 12-year-old daughter starting to like boys, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I was so not one of the pretty girls that I just bypassed insecurity and didn’t see myself as attractive at all. It was not part of my life. ... Looks weren’t a big deal in my family. I don’t think my parents ever said ‘You’re pretty’ and so we just didn’t think about it."
— Jennifer Garner, on not stressing over her looks growing up, in her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue cover interview
"When a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, I’ve got to do this. This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies. So I went to cat school, which they have on set readily available for us. Learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could."
— Taylor Swift, on being "obsessed with" and inspired by her cats and deciding to star in the film adaptation of Cats, in a video for TIME
"I'm just looking at this life that we created together. In a movie, it would be that moment where the husband kind of looks around and is looking at his wife and kids and you're here, you're in this beautiful place. And you think, 'I'm just a kid from Southern Illinois and Tampa. How did I get all of this?' "
— Mark Consuelos, on the "magic" in the simple moments of his life with wife Kelly Ripa and their kids, to Esquire
"I’m very much a cat person ... you don’t have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo."
— Kate Beckinsale, getting hilariously candid about why she prefers cats to dogs, to PEOPLE
"These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything.. go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life.."
— Justin Bieber, addressing fans who called him out for an Instagram Story that showed his ex Selena Gomez was in his Google search history, on Twitter
"Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life."
— Sean "Diddy" Combs, on how his ex Kim Porter's death has affected his relationships with his kids, in his Essence May cover interview