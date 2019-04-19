The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"Goodbye Drogo, Aquaman, Declan, [and] Baba! I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change."
— Jason Momoa, bidding farewell to his trademark beard before shaving for the first time since 2012, in a video to promote his new "infinitely recyclable" line of aluminum water
"My last hangover lasted for five days ... I don’t think drinking is bad. It’s just the way I do it — which I personally think is really fun and awesome — is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn’t a moralistic stance."
— Anne Hathaway, on why she chose to stop drinking while she's raising her 3-year-old son, in a Modern Luxury cover interview
"Well, they are paying me to be here to talk about it. I’m trying to get a helicopter to Coachella ... There’s this guy that I really like to kill in it because he looks like a real doucheb– ... And he just looks like everybody I grew up with in Staten Island, so I just kill that dude."
— Pete Davidson, cheekily promoting the Mortal Kombat 11 video game, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
"I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like ’em. I so prefer 43 to 25 ... I have a point of view because I’ve been on this planet for 43 years, and I didn’t feel that same way when I was 25. I didn’t have the same things to say. I’m 43 and I’ve had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I’d like to see in the world."
— Reese Witherspoon, on why she's embracing getting older, to Allure
"I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here, but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their [negative] judgment on it, in my head, they can go f— themselves."
— Kit Harrington, on knowing how much time and effort the Game of Thrones cast and crew put into the final season and not caring about critics' opinions, to Esquire
"I’m just trying to figure out how to balance being the mother of a 6-year-old and twins that need me and giving myself creativity ... Physically, it was a lot to juggle ... I just feel like I’m just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I’m not even trying to be who I was. It’s so beautiful that children do that to you."
— Beyoncé, on the sacrifices it took to prepare for her Coachella 2018 headlining performance while finding new balance as a mom, in her Homecoming documentary on Netflix
"Body acceptance is a big part of my life and something I struggle with on a daily basis. I know it’s a never-ending process for me, so I want to talk to the festival audience about the fact that it isn’t this transformative thing where all of a sudden you’re better and you’ll never doubt your body or yourself ever again."
— Camila Mendes, on wanting to be open about the process of learning to love her body when she speaks at this year's POPSUGAR Play/Ground festival, to PEOPLE
"I was Lindsay Lohan's first kiss, and Jamie Lee Curtis was there and she was trying to settle the situation cos Lindsay's nerves were a little all over the place ... she's talking to Lindsay, 'You just kiss him' ... [then] she goes 'Oh come on,' and just grabs me by the back of the head and makes out with me."
— Chad Michael Murray, revealing that he made out with Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Freaky Friday, on Busy Tonight
"This is what I get for eating two bagel sandwiches. Dammit."
— Shay Mitchell, on breaking her front tooth on a bagel sandwich, in an Instagram Story video of her at the dentist
"I think it is awesome to be able to see and show that these people and heroes that people love and look up to are normal people. We go through everyday struggles like normal people do."
— Michael Phelps, on the positive public impact of being candid about his anxiety and depression, to PEOPLE