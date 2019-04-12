The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"I’ve never felt that excited about anything in my life, ever. And I’ve been proposed to and that wasn’t even the best day of my life, this was."
— Sophie Turner, on the experience of doing goat yoga, in a video published by British Vogue
"Bring a box of Kleenex and a diaper."
— Mark Ruffalo, on how fans should prepare for the three-hour runtime of Avengers: Endgame, on Good Morning America
"You know, sometimes the public figure doesn’t want to disclose a location that they’re at to the massive public because that may put them in danger, at risk of somebody following them home and things like that. So lately I’ve just been not really taking pictures with anybody."
— Zoë Saldana, on why fans approaching her for selfies or live videos makes her "feel really uncomfortable" if her children are with her, to PEOPLE
"People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t,’ actually. I’m having a blast. I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!"
— Kate Hudson, on loving watching her three kids grow up and looking forward to future milestones with her oldest son, 15-year-old Ryder Russell, on the Rachael Ray show
"Nothing has given me more mental confidence than being able to go straight from room temperature into the cold. Especially in the morning, going into an ice-cold tub from just being warm in bed is — it just unlocks this thing in my mind and I feel like if I can will myself to do that thing that seems so small but hurts so much, I can do nearly anything."
— Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, on his extreme daily routines of intermittent fasting and cycling between a sauna and ice bath first thing in the morning, on Ben Greenfield's "Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance" podcast
"I had major clogged [milk] ducts. Jay had to get them out for me. … Sucking harder than he’s ever sucked. ... And you know what? Saved my life."
— Kristin Cavallari, on Jay Cutler taking his husbandly duties very seriously, in a preview of a Very Cavallari episode
"I call him 'Old Man Jonas.' That’s my name for him, 'OMJ.' He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me."
— Priyanka Chopra, on how husband Nick Jonas has supported and surprised her from the beginning of their relationship, during Tina Brown's 10th Annual Women in the World Summit
"It’s nice to go to the movies and see something you both want to see. It’s no longer 'Oh good, let’s watch Shrek for the 120th time.' I mean, I love Shrek, but not 120 times."
— Hugh Jackman, on the perks of his two kids getting older, to PEOPLE
"Whatever happens, I’m never going to take away your right to talk about something or believe something, and you can’t take away mine."
— Elisabeth Moss, opening up about her relationship with the Church of Scientology and her commitment to freedom of speech, to the Daily Beast
"I didn’t know I had an issue with drugs for a long time: because they were doctor prescribed, because I was outwardly successful and not a wild in da club party chick. But wouldn’t you say that hurting people you love is an issue? Wouldn’t you say feeling lost and lonely much of the time is an issue? Wouldn’t you say wearing shorts to a movie premiere *is* an issue?"
— Lena Dunham, celebrating her journey to one year of sobriety after having developed a dependency on Klonopin, on Instagram