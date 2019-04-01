Clooney is known as probably the best prankster in Hollywood, and one of his A-list encounters had some unintentional consequences.

On a visit to The Tonight Show, Bullock explained that she and Clooney were at a dinner party when he tricked her into jumping in the pool — alone.

"I went to the bathroom and came out and there was George and someone else with just their pants on going, 'We're gonna go in the pool,' and I was like, 'Really?' " she recalled. "And so I held their hands and on the count of three, and in slow motion I see Nicole Kidman with a stack of towels … and I jump, and they let go, and I go in the pool."

She continued, "the sad part was I wore this cute little lace dress that I paid a lot of money for, and as I got out, it started disintegrating."