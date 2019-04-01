The Most Epic Celebrity Pranks
Gotcha! Nick Cannon, James Corden, Adele and more stars have pulled off some seriously impressive pranks through the years
Nick Cannon Put His Face on Kevin Hart's Plane
The Masked Singer host took his ongoing prank war with the standup star to the friendly skies by plastering his photo on Hart's private jet, in order to promote his talkl show.
Kicking the feud up a notch, he even added the inscription "Kevin Rides The Cannon" onto the aircraft.
"Gotcha back! #PrankWars," Cannon wrote in part on Instagram. (But does it top a llama delivery to Hart's house, or putting Cannon's phone number on a billboard about parenting advice?)
Michael Strahan 'Closed' His Tooth Gap
Smile shocker! The Good Morning America co-anchor surprised audiences everywhere when he pretended to close the signature gap between his two front teeth for April Fool's Day one year.
Strahan said the stunt blew up to become much bigger than he ever expected, explaining on The Ellen DeGeneres Show he received "seven hundred text messages, 400 emails, everybody's trying to FaceTime me to see" after the fact.
Clearing the air, the Fox Sports commentator quickly clarified that it was just a joke.
"Gap Nation, I'm here to stay. I'm not going anywhere. April Fool's," he said.
James Corden Unveiled a Hideous Statue 'Honoring' David Beckham
The Late Late Show host tricked his retired soccer legend friend into believing he'd been cast in less-than-flattering bronze at L.A. Galaxy's home stadium. Corden even enlisted an actor to play a kooky sculptor and enlisted L.A. Galaxy president Chris Klein, a former teammate of Beckham's, to go along with the gag.
Visibly dismayed when the work of art was revealed, Beckham admitted it was "slightly different" than what he'd signed on for.
"I mean, look at my chin. It doesn't really look like me. I mean, look at my eyes. The only thing that's good is that hair and that's about it…. I really don't see how this can go out," he said.
Luckily for Beckham, a forklift (not-so-)accidentally knocked over the figure and Corden revealed himself — and the ruse.
Scott Disick Prank-Called Kris Jenner as Todd Kraines
Auntie Kris, it's me, Todd Kraines!
In a long-running stunt on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick would call Jenner and pretend to be a distant, longtime family friend named Todd Kraines who was desperate to get in touch with the family matriarch. The silly stunt never failed to amuse Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, but the tables turned when the real Todd Kraines joined the famous family for their annual trip to Vail, Colorado, during season 12.
"A long time ago when we started prank-calling Kris with the whole Todd Kraines thing, I never even knew who the person was, and then it became an ongoing joke," Disick told the camera. "I never thought I'd actually go on a ski trip with him!"
And Kris Jenner & Family Prank-Called a Bunch of A-Listers
Proving that she can dish it as well as she can take it, Kris Jenner assembled daughters Kylie, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney and Kendall to prank their A-list friends by Facetiming them ... and then sitting in stern, judgmental silence when their pal picked up.
They then compiled the truly epic reactions (ranging from confused to alarmed) into a video. Standard response: "What the f--- — am I in trouble?!"
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Funny Feud
The actors (and fellow Sexiest Man Alive winners) have been trolling each other since 2009, after Reynolds professed his desire for a Deadpool/Wolverine mashup film. The ribbing has run into Christmases, birthdays, live performances and even a truce ... which didn't last long.
Most recently, Reynolds left a framed photo of himself in Jackman's dressing room on opening night of the Aussie's Broadway musical, The Music Man.
Adele Surprised Adele Impersonators
Imagine dressing as Adele every day … and one day actually getting to meet Adele when she impersonates an Adele impersonator and surprises you. (There were quite a few layers to this one.)
When George Clooney Ruined Sandra Bullock's Dress
Clooney is known as probably the best prankster in Hollywood, and one of his A-list encounters had some unintentional consequences.
On a visit to The Tonight Show, Bullock explained that she and Clooney were at a dinner party when he tricked her into jumping in the pool — alone.
"I went to the bathroom and came out and there was George and someone else with just their pants on going, 'We're gonna go in the pool,' and I was like, 'Really?' " she recalled. "And so I held their hands and on the count of three, and in slow motion I see Nicole Kidman with a stack of towels … and I jump, and they let go, and I go in the pool."
She continued, "the sad part was I wore this cute little lace dress that I paid a lot of money for, and as I got out, it started disintegrating."
Alex Rodriguez Made Fun of Himself to an Unsuspecting Gym-goer
In January 2019, the former baseball star shared a video on Twitter where he had some fun with a fan who was convinced he was a dead ringer for a celebrity — namely, himself.
As the two sat outside of the workout studio, the woman tried to make her case by bringing up photos on her phone of A-Rod and directly holding them up to the baseball legend's face.
"Yeah, A-Rod, Alex Rodriguez. There we go," she said, to which A-Rod joked back, "Who's that?"
"That's the guy that J.Lo is dating," she responded.
"You're kidding me! And it looks like me?" A-Rod humorously asked.
But A-Rod didn't stop there and was willing to go to all costs — even tossing in some self-deprecating humor — to keep the practical joke alive.
Eventually, she realized she was talking to the star himself — and lost it.
When Liam Hemsworth Seriously Scared Miley Cyrus
Hemsworth often pranked his former bride — and documented her reactions on Instagram. And in September 2018, he really got her.
Grinning in the dark on the couple's veranda, Hemsworth waited for the perfect opportunity to strike. As Cyrus turned on the lights, he jumped out and gave a loud growl causing the "Malibu" singer to jump back.
"You f—— c—, I hate you so much," Cyrus said. "Liam! You're so f—— annoying."
Hemsworth turned toward the camera and said, "That was a harsh one."
Adam Levine Sent His Sexiest Man Alive Cover to Blake Shelton's House
Before his fellow Voice coach was honored with the title of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, the Maroon 5 frontman just had to rub his superior sexiness in his frenemy's face. As Levine recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live, his 2013 title was announced on the late-night show in front of a "huge picture of the cover."
"I took it, framed it — this is not a cheap practical joke by the way, it was a lot more expensive than I care to admit," Levine said. "So I framed it and I sent it to his house in Oklahoma. And he put it up in his barn."
Kendall Jenner Faked a Pregnancy
On an episode of Kocktails with Khloé, Jenner called sister Kim Kardashian to tell her she was pregnant. Instead of freaking out, Kardashian actually just ended up venting to Jenner about how this wasn't the right time for her to be dealing with this. She even mistook everyone's laughing on set as Jenner crying, and immediately offered to come over. "I'll bring my 30 kids and you can babysit for two seconds to see how you feel."
(Though in general, faking pregnancy announcements on April Fool's Day is not appropriate.)
Seth Rogen, Jason Segel & Charlie Hunnam Scared Nick Stroller
The three actors teamed up to thoroughly terrify their film director. Rogen and Segel recounted the mishap-laden prank on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
"One time after Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Seth and I were hanging out at my house, and we invited the director, Nick Stroller, over. We kept feeding him water trying to get him to go to the bathroom, and it took like an hour," Segel explained. "He went over to the bathroom and we heard a scream of death, because Charlie Hunnam was laying in our bathtub covered in fake blood … He was in there for at least an hour."
Channing Tatum Filled Taron Egerton's Trailer with Sex Dolls
Tatum pulled off the hilarious prank to get revenge on his Kingsman: The Golden Circle costar. "I put a mannequin in his trailer bed with a wig on it and some empty wine bottles and a pair of high heels on the floor," Egerton told PEOPLE. "And he came in one morning and thought there was a person in there and was quite freaked out …The day he left, he filled my trailer with I think it was about 20 sex dolls and some rather disturbingly large prosthetics … He spent some money on that. He really went to town!"
"They just stayed in there," the actor continued. "Eventually they were all deflated and stuffed in a cupboard but they were there in that form for ages and I had to sort of wade through them to get to the fridge or go and get my costume yeah, trying to avoid plastic erogenous zones."
Britney Spears Broke into Jimmy Kimmel's Bedroom
How do you wake up Kimmel? With a surprise performance and half-naked backup dancers, according to Spears. In a prank masterminded by Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, the pop singer busted into Kimmel's bedroom while he was sound asleep, complete with stage lights and full-volume audio of her single "Make Me." But, let's be real, this prank was more like a gift — it was a free, private Spears concert!
Bella Hadid Called Her Sister, Gigi, Pretending to Be a Fan
The eldest Hadid model stopped by BBC Radio 1's "Breakfast Show," where host Nick Grimshaw explained they had a "very excited fan" named Emily on the phone line who wanted to talk to her. "Emily" asked her how she got into modeling and told her to "Keep shining, baby," before finally revealing her true identity.
Amy Schumer Sent a Sexy Text to Katie Couric's Husband
On The Tonight Show, Schumer confessed to swiping Katie Couric's phone at the 2015 Glamour "Women of the Year" Awards and sending Couric's husband, financier John Molner, an X-rated text message. "I didn't even think about it. It happened so fast!" she said.
The 1D Guys Delivered a Baby
Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson teamed up to prank their One Direction bandmates, with the help of a seemingly pregnant Nickelodeon producer who was there to prep the boys for an interview.
The producer, who was wearing a fake baby bump, "went into labor." The boys were shocked but ready to help — specifically Harry Styles, who was holding up the producer at one point. "I was actually thinking this is going to be a great press story: 'One Direction Delivers Child'," Styles revealed when the group learned the incident was made-up.
Leonardo Dicaprio Played Paparazzi on Jonah Hill
Few things are more alarming for celebs than a crazed fan running up to them and snapping photos, which DiCaprio likely knows all too well. So, he decided to give that treatment to pal Hill while meeting up in New York City – and luckily for all of us, the hilarious moment was (ironically) caught on camera. Hill looked genuinely afraid, but upon realizing it was his old pal (in a newsboy cap, no less), they embraced, warming hearts around the world.
Ellen DeGeneres Terrified Taylor Swift
The talk show host has become synonymous with on-air pranks due to her penchant for hilariously scaring her guests — and Swift was not immune. The "Gorgeous" crooner was caught off-guard when DeGeneres jumped from the corner in the singer's dressing room bathroom. She screamed and fell to the floor (and yes, it was all caught on video). "That was the best one yet," the host said, laughing.
Jessica Lowndes Had a Faux-Mance with Jon Lovitz
The whole world freaked when they thought Lovitz was the former 90210's star fiancée. Turns out, the lovey photos they posted were just an elaborate (and early) April Fools' prank.
Ben Affleck Put His Face in Henry Cavill's Trailer
There's nothing we love more than behind-the-scenes hijinks. Affleck decorated Batman v Superman costar Cavill's trailer with posters of the film, joking in the Facebook post of the prank: "Henry, I'm flattered. I didn't know you were such a fan! We know #WhoWillWin."
The Hunger Games Stars Pranked SMOSH
Jennifer Lawrence teamed up with costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth to prank YouTube pranksters, SMOSH, in which Lawrence feigned a meltdown. "We thought we were pranking Jennifer Lawrence and BOY WERE WE WRONG," Smosh wrote on their Instagram of the clip.
Kit Harington Surprised Rose Leslie with a Fake Severed Head
… and did we mention the severed head was modeled in his likeness? To celebrate April Fool's Day in 2017, the Game of Thrones actor pranked his now-wife, Rose Leslie, by placing the prop in their fridge for the actress to find. Her reaction, which Harington caught on camera, included screams and tears.
The Great Jamba Juice Prank Of 2016
We wish Adele and Ellen DeGeneres would team up more often. The talk show host enlisted the singer to help her with an epic Jamba Juice prank. DeGeneres fed Adele lines through an ear piece as she ordered. "One small cup but a large," she began, before spouting off a whole bunch of other outrageous requests. She pulled scissors out of her purse and asks to chop off some of the wheatgrass on display. When it came time to pay, she freaked out, dumping all the contents of her purse out on the counter: "Where is my money? I need to pay for this, right? I'm a celebrity. Do I have to pay?"