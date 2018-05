'You're a F---ing Moron': The Most Badass Celebrity Clapbacks

What prompted the clapback? Nasty comments on social media about her performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

The singer powered her way through a terrible flu at the 2018 Super Bowl in order to sing the National Anthem, but while most people were impressed by Pink’s resilience, one Twitter troll decided to tell her that she “sucks.”

“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning,” Pink fired back on social media, before following up with a thank you to all of the people who sent her messages of love about her performance. (That’s what we call a mic drop.)