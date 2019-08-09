Hijinks on the High Seas: These Iconic Celeb Boat Moments Will Send You Overboard

Lady Gaga Showed Up to the 2018 Venice Film Festival Like This
All hail the Queen of Unconventionally Riding Boats! Lady Gaga was promoting A Star Is Born at Venice Film Festival in 2018 when she simply glided into the event like this.
The Real Housewives of New York City Had Some Trouble on the High Seas
The infamous “boat ride from hell” left the women soaked, disheveled, and sea-sick. The stars were headed back from a gorgeous beach day on a private island when the sea became choppy and their anchor accidentally dropped. It was so scary that Sonja Morgan literally peed her bathing suit.
Heidi Klum Looked Ethereal Getting Married on a Yacht in August 2019
Once upon a time on a luxury yacht … Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got married in Italy, off the island of Capri, and Klum looked like an actual princess.
Amal and George Clooney Made a Splash After Their Wedding
The Clooneys made waves when they took a water taxi through Venice, Italy after their 2014 nuptials.
Barack Obama Played the Role of Instagram Husband
Even a president can’t ignore his duties as Instagram husband! The former president took a photo of his wife Michelle on a yacht in 2017.
Kate Middleton Lost a Sailing Race to Her Husband Prince William and Made This Face
In August 2019, the royal couple faced off in a charity sailing race with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow. Duchess Catherine unfortunately lost, but it resulted in this amazing photo, so we really can’t complain.
Scott Disick Jumped Off of a Yacht With All of His Clothes On
Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie had some fun in the sun ahead of Kylie Jenner’s birthday celebrations in Italy.
The Jonas Brothers & Their Spouses Went on a Trip to Miami
The J-Sisters joined the JoBros on a yacht for dancing, singing and, in Sophie Turner’s case, vaping.
Pretty Much Any Time Beyoncé Set Foot on a Boat
Beyoncé loves a yacht trip (this one is from back in 2010) but perhaps her most iconic moment came when she jumped off of a 30-foot yacht as JAY-Z captured the moment from a teeny tiny boat below.
Bradley Cooper Made Sure Katy Perry Was Far From the Shallows
Katy Perry recently got a little help from Bradley Cooper when she had some trouble getting on the dinghy that would bring them (and Oprah!) onto a mega-yacht after Google Camp. Cooper gave Perry a helping hand and a gentle push, making sure that she wasn’t left in the sha-la-la-la-la-ows. Don’t worry, there are photos capturing the whole thing.
DJ Khaled Got Lost at Sea
In perhaps the most dramatic incident to ever be captured on Snapchat, DJ Khaled took a jetski out after dark, got stranded at sea, and documented the whole thing for our pleasure back in 2015.