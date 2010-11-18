They Said What? 20 Best Celeb Quotes This Year
"That girl is like crack cocaine to me...Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."
– John Mayer, oversharing on his former girlfriend, to Playboy
"He'll never have this napalm again."
– Jessica Simpson, firing back on The View
"I will never have surgery again."
– Self-proclaimed plastic surgery addict Heidi Montag, to PEOPLE
"The only 'bookings' that i'm familiar with are Disney Films, never thought that i'd be 'booking' into Jail... eeeks."
– Lindsay Lohan, before spending less than a day in jail, on Twitter
"When I first heard about the campaign to get me to host Saturday Night Live, I didn't know what Facebook was. And now that I do know what it is, I have to say it sounds like a huge waste of time."
– 88-year-old It girl Betty White, giving a shout-out to the social network during her SNL monologue
"I'm getting death threats. This is unBeliebable!!!"
– Kim Kardashian, who became a target of Justin Bieber fans after the tween heartthrob jokingly referred to her as his girlfriend in a Twitter pic
"When I wake up in the morning, I feel just like any other insecure 24-year-old girl. Then I say, 'Bitch, you're Lady Gaga, you get up and walk the walk today.'"
– Lady Gaga, to Rolling Stone
"Kristen's pregnant."
– Robert Pattinson, still dodging questions about his relationship with Kristen Stewart by starting a rumor, on Oprah
"You are a fame whore is what you are."
– The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi, responding to her ex Jake Pavelka's disgust with her, on a Bachelor special following their split
"I had a show. Then I had a different show. Now I have a Twitter account."
– Conan O'Brien's bio description on his Twitter account after NBC gave The Tonight Show back to Jay Leno
"I know he knows who I am... He has to stop lying."
– Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, calling out President Barack Obama on his claim that he isn't familiar with the pint-size reality star, to E! online
"I wasn't a druggie stripper. I was a very good person doing it."
– Playboy Playmate-turned-author Kendra Wilkinson, sharing details from her memoir Sliding into Home, on the Today show
"It's the performance of his career."
– Director Casey Affleck, admitting that his "documentary" featuring a wacked-out Joaquin Phoenix was really a mockumentary, to the New York Times
"I'll burn the g-----n house down!"
– Mel Gibson, during one of his angry phone rants recorded by ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva
"Katy is sexy, which is good because if I don't have an orgasm every 15 or 16 minutes, I can become very difficult."
– Russell Brand, before saying "I do" to new wife Katy Perry, to Parade magazine
"If my sons [Sean and Jayden] told me they wanted to be in the entertainment business, I'd lock them in their rooms until they turned 30."
– Britney Spears, to Cosmopolitan
"We're going to Australia!"
– Oprah Winfrey, kicking off the final season of her talk show with her biggest audience giveaway yet
"I've heard a lot about these places, mostly from rap music. They're supposed to be pretty reputable, right? So I envisioned myself on a nice couch in stunna shades with T-Pain and Usher making it rain money. And it just wasn't like that."
– Zac Efron, 'fessing up to a strip club visit with HSM costar Corbin Bleu, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I was acting my way through the whole thing."
– Jeremy London, recalling how he survived his alleged abduction, to PEOPLE
"Wasn't painful, not even a little bit."
– Gisele Bündchen, on how easy childbirth was for her, to the Brazilian TV show Fantastico
"I'm so not winning an Oscar."
– Sandra Bullock, a month before her Academy Award victory for The Blind Side, to reporters at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival