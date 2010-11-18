They Said What? 20 Best Celeb Quotes This Year

Jessica Simpson drops a bomb on John Mayer, Snooki calls out President Obama and more stars mouth off in 2010
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 20

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"That girl is like crack cocaine to me...Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."
John Mayer, oversharing on his former girlfriend, to Playboy

"He'll never have this napalm again."
Jessica Simpson, firing back on The View

2 of 20

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Pacific Coast News

"I will never have surgery again."
– Self-proclaimed plastic surgery addict Heidi Montag, to PEOPLE

3 of 20

Credit: David McNew/Getty

"The only 'bookings' that i'm familiar with are Disney Films, never thought that i'd be 'booking' into Jail... eeeks."
Lindsay Lohan, before spending less than a day in jail, on Twitter

4 of 20

"When I first heard about the campaign to get me to host Saturday Night Live, I didn't know what Facebook was. And now that I do know what it is, I have to say it sounds like a huge waste of time."
– 88-year-old It girl Betty White, giving a shout-out to the social network during her SNL monologue

5 of 20

Credit: Coutesy Justin Bieber

"I'm getting death threats. This is unBeliebable!!!"
Kim Kardashian, who became a target of Justin Bieber fans after the tween heartthrob jokingly referred to her as his girlfriend in a Twitter pic

6 of 20

Credit: Mark Davis/CBS/Landov

"When I wake up in the morning, I feel just like any other insecure 24-year-old girl. Then I say, 'Bitch, you're Lady Gaga, you get up and walk the walk today.'"
Lady Gaga, to Rolling Stone

7 of 20

Credit: R Chiang/Splash News Online

"Kristen's pregnant."
Robert Pattinson, still dodging questions about his relationship with Kristen Stewart by starting a rumor, on Oprah

8 of 20

"You are a fame whore is what you are."
The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi, responding to her ex Jake Pavelka's disgust with her, on a Bachelor special following their split

9 of 20

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

"I had a show. Then I had a different show. Now I have a Twitter account."
Conan O'Brien's bio description on his Twitter account after NBC gave The Tonight Show back to Jay Leno

10 of 20

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty; Frank Polich/Bloomberg News/Landov

"I know he knows who I am... He has to stop lying."
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, calling out President Barack Obama on his claim that he isn't familiar with the pint-size reality star, to E! online

11 of 20

Credit: Scott Harrison/Retna

"I wasn't a druggie stripper. I was a very good person doing it."
Playboy Playmate-turned-author Kendra Wilkinson, sharing details from her memoir Sliding into Home, on the Today show

12 of 20

Credit: Orlando Garcia/JPI

"It's the performance of his career."
– Director Casey Affleck, admitting that his "documentary" featuring a wacked-out Joaquin Phoenix was really a mockumentary, to the New York Times

13 of 20

Credit: Michael Caulfield/OG/Getty

"I'll burn the g-----n house down!"
Mel Gibson, during one of his angry phone rants recorded by ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva

14 of 20

Credit: Landov

"Katy is sexy, which is good because if I don't have an orgasm every 15 or 16 minutes, I can become very difficult."
Russell Brand, before saying "I do" to new wife Katy Perry, to Parade magazine

15 of 20

Credit: Flynet

"If my sons [Sean and Jayden] told me they wanted to be in the entertainment business, I'd lock them in their rooms until they turned 30."
Britney Spears, to Cosmopolitan

16 of 20

Credit: George Burns/Harpo Productions

"We're going to Australia!"
Oprah Winfrey, kicking off the final season of her talk show with her biggest audience giveaway yet

17 of 20

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

"I've heard a lot about these places, mostly from rap music. They're supposed to be pretty reputable, right? So I envisioned myself on a nice couch in stunna shades with T-Pain and Usher making it rain money. And it just wasn't like that."
Zac Efron, 'fessing up to a strip club visit with HSM costar Corbin Bleu, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

18 of 20

Credit: Jon Mckee/Retna

"I was acting my way through the whole thing."
Jeremy London, recalling how he survived his alleged abduction, to PEOPLE

19 of 20

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

"Wasn't painful, not even a little bit."
Gisele Bündchen, on how easy childbirth was for her, to the Brazilian TV show Fantastico

20 of 20

Credit: INF

"I'm so not winning an Oscar."
Sandra Bullock, a month before her Academy Award victory for The Blind Side, to reporters at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

By Christie Larusso