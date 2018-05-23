The Best Advice from the Celebrity Commencement Speeches of 2018

While high school and college seniors gear up to begin their post-grad lives, select stars are preparing to deliver inspiring, hilarious and life-altering speeches on graduation day.
Here, a few nuggets of advice the following celebs have doled out while taking the graduation stage this year:
Cynthia Nixon: Be Brave
Where: Helene Fuld College of Nursing
When: May 4
What did he say? “When you stand up with courage, what you can achieve may surprise even you. And that’s what I want to share with you here today: never doubt that you can make a space big enough for yourself in this world.”
Josh Groban: Think Before You Tweet
Where: High Point University
When: May 5
What did he say? “Don’t tweet anything you wouldn’t want read at your own graduation.”
Oprah Winfrey: Do Your Research and Vote
Where: USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
When: May 11
What did she say? “Vote. Vote. Vote. Pay attention to what the people who claim to represent you are doing and saying in your name and on your behalf. They represent you and if they’ve not done right by you or if their policies are at odds with your core beliefs, then you have a responsibility to send them packing.”
Chance the Rapper: Be Greater Than You Think Is Possible
Where: Dillard University
When: May 12
What did he say? “All of us have a responsibility to be greater than the people who came before us… We have a responsibility to be not as good as them or live up to their example, but to actually surpass them, even when it seems scary. We have to overcome that fear and be greater than our role models.”
Chadwick Boseman: Find Your Purpose
Where: Howard University
When: May 12
What did he say? “When you are deciding on next steps, next jobs, next careers, further education, you should rather find purpose than a job or a career. Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you.”
Michael Keaton: Take Risks
Where: Kent State University
When: May 12
What did he say? “You have to take risks. I am going to ask you to take risks whenever you can. Put yourself on the line. Don’t be afraid to look foolish. Make mistakes, take chances. It’s one of the best things you can do.”
Queen Latifah: Be The Change
Where: Rutgers University
When: May 14
What did she say? “Go out there and make a difference. Be that difference.”
Abby Wambach: Don’t Be Afraid to Fail
Where: Barnard College
When: May 16
What did she say? “Listen: Failure is not something to be ashamed of, it’s something to be powered by. Failure is the highest octane fuel your life can run on. You gotta learn to make failure your fuel.”
Hillary Clinton: Be Active In Your Community
Where: Yale University
When: May 21
What did she say? “At this moment in our history, our country depends on every citizen believing in the power of their actions, even when that power is invisible and their efforts feel like an uphill battle.”