Twenty-two years after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ended its run on television, Carlton and Will were back together again — chilling out, maxing, and golfing all cool! In September 2018, Smith and Ribeiro gave Fresh Prince fans a surprise when they posted a photo together on Instagram. Smith, who pointed to his former costar and held his other arm around him, referred to Ribeiro as “one of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock.”

Ribeiro wrote an endearing message of his own to his on-screen cousin, captioning his post, “Had a great time this morning playing with my boy @willsmith.”