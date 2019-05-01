THE CAST OF REALITY BITES
Ben Stiller, Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo and Ethan Hawke reunited at the 25th-anniversary screening of Reality Bites at the Tribeca Film Festival.
The Cast of Charlie's Angels
It’s been nearly 20 years since Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu teamed up to fight crime, and they’re just as angelic as ever.
THE CAST OF IN LIVING COLOR
Tommy Davidson, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans and David Alan Grier celebrated the show’s 25th anniversary reunion during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
THE CAST OF BACK TO THE FUTURE
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd were together again for a special panel at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in Canada where they were joined by Lea Thompson, Thomas F. Wilson and James Tolkan.
THE CAST OF SAVED BY THE BELL
They’ll be “friends forever!” Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen reunited for dinner along with their spouses ahead of the beloved sitcom’s 30th anniversary this summer.
THE CAST OF SCRUBS
Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley and Donald Faison shed their scrubs for their Easter best, celebrating the 2019 holiday with a reunion and some adorable baby animals.
THE CAST OF THE OFFICE
Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey and Phyllis Smith were together again as the Party Planning Committee.
THE CAST OF ALIAS
Jennifer Garner’s Sydney Bristow may have had a fraught relationship with her two “spy dads” on Alias, Victor Garber (who played Jack Bristow) and Ron Rifkin (Arvin Sloane) but in real life they’re the best of friends and “forever playmates.”
MEG RYAN & BILLY CRYSTAL
With When Harry Met Sally turning 30 this year, the two stars struck a pose at a TCM tribute to the beloved romantic comedy. Ryan attributed some of the film’s longevity to their chemistry: “It’s the kind of music Billy and I knew how to play together,” she said during the panel.
THE CAST OF ROSWELL
An out-of-this-world reunion! Jason Behr, Nick Wechsler, Brendan Fehr and Majandra Delfino caught up nearly 17 years after the show’s final episode in 2002. “Turns out we still kinda like each other,” Fehr joked on Twitter.
THE CAST OF THE WONDER YEARS
“I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday – it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing!” Danica McKellar wrote of her time with Fred Savage and Josh Saviano in February 2019. “And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree – *you guys* are like family… I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. #memories #TheWonderYears.”
KENAN THOMPSON & DANNY TAMBERELLI
The Mighty Ducks costars fittingly celebrated a recent reunion on the ice with a few other members of the 1992 cast. The whole flock showed off bright-green jerseys for the outing, just like the ones they wore in the film.
THE CAST OF WHITE COLLAR
Matt Bomer, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Tim DeKay, Marsha Thomason and Sharif Atkins reunited for a group dinner years after their USA show completed its six seasons from 2009-2014.
OLIVIA WILDE & RACHEL BILSON
Right back where we started from!
Bilson and Wilde left many O.C. fans feeling very nostalgic after the two reunited at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in L.A. in November, on the heels of the series’ 15th anniversary.
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD & MICHAEL J. FOX
Though the two often come together for Back to the Future-related events, their November 2018 appearance had special meaning: Lloyd was on hand for Fox’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s event benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation in N.Y.C.
WILL SMITH & ALFONSO RIBEIRO
Twenty-two years after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ended its run on television, Carlton and Will were back together again — chilling out, maxing, and golfing all cool! In September 2018, Smith and Ribeiro gave Fresh Prince fans a surprise when they posted a photo together on Instagram. Smith, who pointed to his former costar and held his other arm around him, referred to Ribeiro as “one of my favorite people on this Whole Damn Rock.”
Ribeiro wrote an endearing message of his own to his on-screen cousin, captioning his post, “Had a great time this morning playing with my boy @willsmith.”
THE STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION CAST
“The gang’s all here. Well most of them anyway,” Marina Sirtis tweeted over Labor Day weekend 2018, sharing a photo of the crew back together.
Joining Sirtis was Sir Patrick Stewart, plus LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner and Michael Dorn. Missing in action: Jonathan Frakes.
THE STARS OF BOY MEETS WORLD
Boy Meets World stars reunited for an epic photo recreating a famous still from the popular ABC sitcom. Series star Danielle Fishel was at the Wizard World Chicago Comic Con in August 2018, where she and former costars Rider Strong, Ben Savage and Will Friedle recreated the fan favorite picture.
“We hate each other,” Fishel joked in the caption.
THE CAST OF DOWNTON ABBEY
One month after it was announced that the Downton Abbey movie is officially happening, stars Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech shared photographs from a recent hangout session in Los Angeles.
“Dorks,” Dockery wrote alongside a black-and-white image of the trio smiling together.
THE CAST OF BACK TO THE FUTURE
The film’s stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas Wilson were all in attendance at the Fan Expo Boston, where they signed autographs, participated in a panel discussion about the franchise, and posed for some sweet photographs together.
“Four old friends get back from the future,” Thompson, who played Marty McFly’s mother Lorraine, wrote alongside a shot of the four stars smiling together.
KATHARINE MCPHEE & MEGAN HILTY
The pair, who starred together on NBC’s Smash, was together again at an August 2018 showing of Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. Their latest get-together comes three months after they were backstage together at Waitress when McPhee, 34, kicked off her Broadway debut in the Sara Bareilles-created musical.
THE CAST OF DEGRASSI: THE NEXT GENERATION
Drake is the gift that keeps on giving. First, he handed out nearly $1 million in cash to strangers, schools and grocery store patrons in Miami for his “God’s Plan” music video. Now, he’s given us the Degrassi reunion we didn’t know we’d been waiting for in his new video, “I’m Upset.”
The clip features Drake and his former faux classmates rolling up to the Degrassi halls for the class of 2007’s eleventh reunion. The video ends with the show’s catchy theme song, including new shots of the cast spliced with archive footage from the original show.
Former co-star Lauren Collins, who played queen bee Paige Michalchuk on the show, shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the happy reunion on Instagram.
JEFF DANIELS & JIM CARREY
Jeff Daniels had just started talking on Conan about his surprise at what a hit Dumb and Dumber was when the actor received an even bigger shock—former co-star Jim Carrey sauntered into the room, and the two pals playfully re-enacted their beloved bromance.
THE CAST OF HARRY POTTER
It’s a Hogwarts reunion! Tom Felton snapped this too-cute photo with his former costars, Matthew Lewis and Emma Watson.
THE CAST OF SANDLOT
Legends never die! Twenty-five years later, the cast of Sandlot reunited on NBC’s Today show to reminisce and play a friendly game of baseball.
They discussed the lasting resonance of the blockbuster movie and how it’s impacted their lives. Marty York, who played Alan ‘Yeah Yeah’ McClennan, remarked, “It’s been crazy. I mean, [it] definitely gets you in places for free.”
STANLEY TUCCI, MERYL STREEP & EMILY BLUNT
Although The Devil Wears Prada costars didn’t pose all together at the March 2018 premiere of Tucci’s film, Final Portrait, the director was spotted smiling alongside Streep — with whom he also starred in 2009’s Julie & Julia — and cozying up with Blunt.
THE CAST OF HART OF DIXIE
You can take the boys out of Alabama, but you can’t take the Alabama out of the boys! Hart of Dixie and Friday Night Lights alums Scott Porter and Cress Williams enjoyed a mini-reunion at a SXSW event celebrating Williams’ new CW superhero show, Black Lightning. “Few things are more special than catching up with an old friend. So proud of this dude!” Porter captioned a snapshot of himself hanging with his former on-screen bestie.
THE CAST OF GLEE
The cast members from the hit Ryan Murphy series gathering together for a heartwarming reunion! The action went down in Los Angeles on March 6, where stars Matthew Morrison (Mr. Schuester), Jane Lynch (Coach Sue Sylvester), Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Kevin McHale (Artie), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina), Becca Tobin (Kitty), and Vanessa Lengies (Sugar) reunited for dinner — many sharing a sweet group photo of their fun on Instagram.
DAKOTA FANNING & ROBERT PATTINSON
It’s a Twilight reunion at the LOVE x Miu Miu show during London Fashion Week in February 2018.
THE CAST OF PARKS AND RECREATION
Amy Poehler reunited with her Parks and Recreation costars for a real-life celebration of Galentine’s Day, an unofficial holiday introduced on the sitcom’s second season that takes place, annually, on Feb. 13 in 2018. The Saturday Night Live alum posed for a girl power selfie with Kathryn Hahn, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza.
NINA DOBREV & PAUL WESLEY
The former Vampire Diaries costars were psyched to have a chance reunion. “NYC when it’s snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW,” Dobrev captioned the sweet selfie.
ASHLEY OLSEN & BOB SAGET
While Olsen (and sister Mary-Kate), who portayed Michelle Tanner on Full House, haven’t appeared on the show’s Netflix reboot, the designer did reunite with her onscreen dad, played by Saget, at the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Cool Comedy event.
THE CAST OF FREAKS AND GEEKS
They’re not in Chippewa anymore: It’s a Freaks and Geeks reunion in Los Angeles! Busy Philipps shared a group photo of her former cast members on Instagram one night after they all celebrated Freaks and Geeks’ executive producer Judd Apatow’s birthday.
“4 geeks and a freak. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it,” Philipps captioned the picture of her with Apatow, John Francis Daley, Samm Levine and Martin Starr.
THE CAST OF SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH
In October 2017, the cast of the beloved TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch — which ran from 1996 to 2003 — reunited for a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con, and the former teen witch, herself, documented the whole thing on Instagram. “Love these peeps #framily,” Melissa Joan Hart wrote alongside a photo of the cast members backstage, including Nate Richert (Harvey), Elisa Donovan (Morgan), Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick (who played Sabrina’s aunts Hilda and Zelda), Alimi Ballard (The Quizmaster) and Nick Bakay (who voiced Salem the cat).
DONALD FAISON, ZACH BRAFF & SARAH CHALKE
The former Scrubs costars reunited in July 2017 for what was surely a laugh-filled steak night.
THE CAST OF PARKS & RECREATION
Pawnee goes Hollywood! Four of the stars of long-running NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation reunited at the premiere party for Aubrey Plaza‘s new film, Ingrid Goes West, in Los Angeles on July 27. Chris Pratt, who portrayed Plaza’s on-screen husband in Parks, hung out with Amy Poehler and Retta at ArcLight Cinemas.
THE CAST OF TITANIC
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunited on for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s (LDF) annual charity auction in in St. Tropez, France. The occasion also happens to mark the film’s 20th anniversary. “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure,” wrote Zane on Instagram, referencing LDF’s environmental protection work.
THE CAST OF UGLY BETTY
In support of their former costar Vanessa Williams, actresses America Ferrera and Ana Ortiz formed part of the audience at Sondheim on Sondheim, a benefit concert that took place at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in July 2017.
MELISSA MCCARTHY & YANIC TRUESDALE
Sookie St. James and Michel Gerard happened to bump into each other while on vacation and they looked fabulous doing it. At least, that’s how Gilmore Girls fans would have seen it when McCarthy and Truesdale appeared in a photo on Instagram together, enjoying the water and sun in Greece.
In July 2017, Truesdale posted the photo on his Instagram account, writing in the caption, “I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations.”
JOHNNY DEPP, CHARLIE SHEEN & KEVIN DILLON
The actors gathered at Depp’s Hollywood home in July 2017 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Oscar-winning film, Platoon.
DREW BARRYMORE & CAMERON DIAZ
The former Charlie’s Angels have remained close since filming the 2000 movie. In July 2017, Barrymore shared a selfie in honor of her “sister.” “Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything,” she wrote.
KRISTEN STEWART & TAYLOR LAUTNER
The stars relived their Twilight days at the Moschino show afterparty in Los Angeles on June 8, 2017.
SCOTT SPEEDMAN & KERI RUSSELL
Nearly 15 years after the series finale of their show, Felicity, Speedman supported his former costar at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. Later that night, the pair teamed up for a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
ALICIA SILVERSTONE & BRECKIN MEYER
The former costars surprised fans at a Hollywood screening of their cult favorite Clueless.
AMY POEHLER & NICK OFFERMAN
The former Pawnee Parks and Recreation coworkers — who are teaming up once again as co-hosts of the upcoming reality competition The Handmade Project — hung together at the NBC/Universal Upfront presentations.
MAYIM BIALIK & MICHAEL STOYANOV
The Big Bang Theory star posted a selfie of herself hanging with her former Blossom costar on Instagram with the caption, “He looks more like me than I do. Yes. He played my older brother on #blossom. He is helping unzip my dress outside of a dive bar in the village. I love him. @mikestoyanov we are still so much fun after all these years!!!”
THE CAST OF ONE TREE HILL
Some of the One Tree Hill gang reunited for a group photo, sending fans into a frenzy. The gang included Shantel VanSanten, Stephen Colletti, Robert Buckley — who tweeted the photo — and Sophia Bush, who had been notably missing from an official OTH reunion back in July 2016. And perhaps Chad Michael Murray missed this photo op due to daddy duty, as he welcomed a baby girl in March with wife Sarah Roemer.
VanSanten also shared her version on Instagram, captioning, “Fam Jam #OTH #reunion.”
THE CAST OF THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR
In a move that undoubtedly prompted fans to squeal with glee, Alfonso Ribeiro posted a sweet group pic of his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air family on Instagram. “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family,” Ribeiro captioned the ‘gram, which also featured costars Will Smith, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell. Noticeably missing from the reunion was actor James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. “Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete,” Ribeiro concluded his post.
RACHEL BILSON & CHRIS CARMACK
Once the most popular teens in Orange County, The O.C. alumni have been working together again since the actress joined Nashville. “‘Welcome to Nashville B****……this is how it’s done in Tennessee’ @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt,” Bilson wrote on Instagram in honor of the reunion.
BONNIE WRIGHT & RUPERT GRINT
It’s a Weasley reunion! The former Harry Potter brother-sister pair posed together at the March 2017 premiere of Grint’s new series Snatch.
GLENN CLOSE & MICHAEL DOUGLAS
She’s not going to be ignored! Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones supported his former Fatal Attraction costar at her Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard.
MARISKA HARGITAY & CHRISTOPHER MELONI
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler can’t stay apart for long! Former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costars Hargitay and Meloni thrilled “Bensler” fanatics with a photo from their recent reunion. “And then that happened … Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over,” the 53-year-old actress captioned a photo of Meloni planting a kiss on her cheek.
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS & COBIE SMULDERS
The former How I Met Your Mother costars snuggled up with each other while seeing the Hamilton parody musical Spamilton with spouses David Burtka and Taran Killam.
BEVERLEY MITCHELL, MACKENZIE ROSMAN & JESSICA BIEL
The 7the Heaven sisters have remained close since wrapping their show in 2007. “I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me!” Mitchell wrote on her blog along with a cute snap of her former castmates. “They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person! Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!”
OCTAVIA SPENCER, EMMA STONE & VIOLA DAVIS
The former costars of 2011’s The Help, who are all up for Academy Awards this year, reunited at the 2017 Oscar nominees luncheon. “Today was so fun it felt like graduation. Especially seeing my #HelpAlums. Congrats to all nominees especially these two!!” Spencer wrote on Instagram.
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR & SETH GREEN
The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a goofy pic with her werewolf comrade in celebration of his birthday. “This birthday boy, @sethgreen is not just a master at ping-pong, he is a master writer, master comedian, master wife picker, master travel companion, and most importantly a master friend. I am so lucky I’ve been witness for (gulp) 33 years,” Gellar said on Instagram.
EMMA STONE & JONAH HILL
Before becoming Oscar-nominated actors, Stone and Hill starred in 2007’s raunchy comedy Superbad. A decade later, at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Hill presented the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role to Stone. Their subsequent hug was absolutely adorable — and a far cry from their fake ID days!
THE CAST OF THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Are we in Middle Earth? Lord of the Rings costars Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Viggo Mortensen came together for a night out together — and documented the outing on Instagram. The crew even payed homage to the hit film franchise by arming themselves with restaurant cutlery for an impromptu battle. “They have a cave troll,” reads Monaghan’s caption. Some things never change.
NICK OFFERMAN & RASHIDA JONES
It’s just like being back in Pawnee! Former Parks and Recreation stars Nick Offerman and Rashida Jones took a very serious Instagram selfie almost two years after the show’s finale. “Ron and Ann reunion. #parkscrew4life,” the actress captioned the pic.
EVA LONGORIA & FELICITY HUFFMAN
Desperate Housewives reunion! Longoria and Huffman embrace on the red carpet for The Hollywood Reporter’s 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast, proving that their bond is alive and thriving even after their show’s 2012 finale.