Your Definitive Guide to Shopping the Best Black Friday Deals This Weekend

We love Black Friday because it’s our chance to score some seriously discounted goodies, but hate the madness that comes with trying to find all the best deals. So we did all the hard work for you and created our very own PEOPLE encyclopedia of every Black Friday sale you need to know about — so you can spend less time stressing and head straight to the good stuff!

We’ll be giving you the scoop on where to find the biggest discounts on fashion, beauty, home goods, tech, and more from many our favorite retailers, including Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Walmart. Pro tip: Keep this page bookmarked because we’ll be updating it regularly with the sales as they pour in. So grab a glass of wine and a big ol’ plate of turkey and mashed potatoes, and keep scrolling to shop this year’s best deals.

Start making space in your closet because you won’t be able to pass on these amazing fashion deals from all of the best brands and online retailers out there. We sprinted to grab our wallets the minute we saw that Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off a huge selection of sale items and that Coach’s most coveted handbags are up to 50 percent off. Needless to say, we’re making room for all the new adorable shirts, shoes, and handbags we’re about to snag for way less — and you can shop our curated list of best fashion deals here.

By Retailer

ASOS : Get 60 percent off a huge selection of clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories appropriate for the dropping temps.

: Get 60 percent off a huge selection of clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories appropriate for the dropping temps. Coach : Take 30 percent off select styles with the code THANKS18 now through 11/27. Plus, get 50 percent off a selection of best-selling handbags starting 11/21.

Take 30 percent off select styles with the code THANKS18 now through 11/27. Plus, get 50 percent off a selection of best-selling handbags starting 11/21. J.Crew : During its Early Black Friday Get Together sale, snag 40 percent off a huge selection of dresses, shoes, and accessories with the code TOGETHER, now through 11/22.

: During its Early Black Friday Get Together sale, snag 40 percent off a huge selection of dresses, shoes, and accessories with the code TOGETHER, now through 11/22. Kate Spade : Enjoy 30 percent off every (yes, everything!) sitewide when you use the code GIVECHEER now through 11/25.

: Enjoy 30 percent off every (yes, everything!) sitewide when you use the code GIVECHEER now through 11/25. Macy’s : Take 20 percent off the Macy’s Black Friday sale with the promo code BLKFR from 11/21 through 11/24.

Take 20 percent off the Macy’s Black Friday sale with the promo code BLKFR from 11/21 through 11/24. Nordstrom : Save up to 60 percent off a huge selection of sale items, including shirts, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more 11/21 through 11/26.

: Save up to 60 percent off a huge selection of sale items, including shirts, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more 11/21 through 11/26. Shopbop: Score up to 25 percent off regular-priced items and up to 75 percent off sale items with the code MORE18. Plus, get 15 percent off order of $200 or more, 20 percent off orders of $500 or more, or 30 percent off orders of $800 or more now through 11/25.

By Category

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to stock your makeup bag with some new, luxurious beauty products, Black Friday is a great excuse. Tons of beauty retailers, like Ulta, Sephora, and Dermstore are offering huge savings on top-notch beauty products. Here’s our curated list of the best beauty deals to get your hands on right now.

By Retailer

Dermstore : Score 25 percent off select brands now through November 22 when you use the code THANKS at checkout.

Score 25 percent off select brands now through November 22 when you use the code THANKS at checkout. Kiehl’s : Enjoy $20 off your purchase of $65 or more, now through November 26.

: Enjoy $20 off your purchase of $65 or more, now through November 26. L'Occitane : Take 50 percent off 7-Piece beauty doorbuster sets and 30 percent off holiday gift sets. Plus, get a 14-piece Black Friday Survival Kit with any $100 Purchase or a free 9-piece Ultimate Black Friday Gift with any $165 purchase when you use the code THANKFUL.

: Take 50 percent off 7-Piece beauty doorbuster sets and 30 percent off holiday gift sets. Plus, get a 14-piece Black Friday Survival Kit with any $100 Purchase or a free 9-piece Ultimate Black Friday Gift with any $165 purchase when you use the code THANKFUL. Sephora : On 11/23 only, get 50 percent off the Naked Heat palette, plus get tons of beauty picks for $15 and under.

: On 11/23 only, get 50 percent off the Naked Heat palette, plus get tons of beauty picks for $15 and under. Ulta : Score tons of Beauty Busters for as low as $10 on brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, bareMinerals, and Mario Badescu starting 11/22.

Score tons of Beauty Busters for as low as $10 on brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, bareMinerals, and Mario Badescu starting 11/22. Walmart: The retail giant is offering new daily price drops on everything from flat irons to drugstore makeup.

If you, like us, have been waiting for the end of the year sales to revamp your home, Black Friday is the day to do it! Save big on everything from kitchen gadgets to home decor to furniture — and check out our curated list of the best home deals here.

By Retailer

Need a new TV, laptop or headphones? Now’s your chance to upgrade your tech for way less. Thanks to retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and eBay, you can get everything from a Samsung 50-Inch 4K TV for $180 off to a Lenovo E570 15.6-Inch Laptop for $330 off. Here’s where you can check out all our favorite Black Friday tech deals.

By Retailer

Best Black Friday Gaming Deals

If video games are at the top of your kids’ wish list this Christmas, you’ll definitely want to take full advantage of the biggest shopping holiday of the year. With unbeatable deals on Xbox, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo from Walmart, Amazon, and Target, you can get them everything their gaming hearts desire for way less!

By Retailer