Bernie Sanders Joins Snapchat: 'What Is This Snapshot Thing and Why Do I Only Get 10 Seconds?'

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty

Bernie Sanders has joined Snapchat – or as he likes to call it, “Snapshot.”

The independent senator from Vermont dropped his first disappearing video on Monday on his way to Cleveland, counting down “3, 2, 1” before saying, “Join the political revolution. Help us make real change in America.”

The 74-year-old Democratic presidential candidate also expressed some confusion about “this Snapshot thing” in a tweet poking fun of his own presence on the mobile app whose key demographic is people ages 18 to 24.

“What is this Snapshot thing and why do I only get ten seconds?” he pondered on Monday.

What is this Snapshot thing and why do I only get ten seconds? pic.twitter.com/5RfsywwE2Z — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 16, 2015

The senator joins other presidential candidates hoping to reach young voters, including Republicans Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Chris Christie, Carly Fiornia and Jeb Bush, and Sanders’ Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, who opened a Snapchat account in August with this awkward attempt at skewing younger:

We’ll see if “Snapshot” can help Sanders catch up to “Chillery” at the polls.