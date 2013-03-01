One Last Thing with Benjamin Bratt

Benjamin Bratt, 49, appears in the action thriller Snitch, in theaters now. He checked in with PEOPLE this week to talk sports, TV habits, cooking and more!

Last sport I played

I had a catch with my son [Mateo, 7]. I’m one of the coaches for his Little League team. The funny thing is he listens to me much better as his coach as opposed to as his father. As a coach he does what I ask because otherwise he knows I’ll make him run laps!

Last reality TV I watched

The Voice. I really enjoy that show. It’s an obsession for my wife [Talisa Soto], 45. So by default it becomes mine too.

Last thing I cooked

My Bolognese sauce. We cook almost every night in our house. And I always make a salad too, so arugula with roasted pine nuts, olive oil, vinegar and feta cheese.

Last good deed I did

This morning a guy was towing a trailer filled with gravel and was stuck, blocking my drive-way, so I helped. A good thing because I was on my way to The Talk and late!