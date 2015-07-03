The actor and his theater director wife announced they had welcomed a son in June

Benedict Cumberbatch Shows PDA with Wife Sophie Hunter in Their First Outing After Welcoming Son

It’s a parents’ night out!

Benedict Cumberbatch looked lovingly at wife Sophie Hunter when the stepped out for their first post-baby public appearance at the Serpentine Summer Ball in London on Thursday.

Hunter, 37, looked radiant in a blue and black dress while she stood close to her Sherlock star husband, 38. The couple confirmed to PEOPLE on June 13 that they had welcomed a son, but have yet to reveal any further details about the little Cumberbaby.

June was an eventful month for Cumberbatch, who was named a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday honors list. Other celebrity honors included Kevin Spacey and Eddie Redmayne, who beat out Cumberbatch for the Best Actor award at the Oscars earlier this year.