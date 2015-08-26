Not only did Cumberbatch slay on-stage, but also on the red carpet with his new wife

To be or not to be glamorous? It wasn’t a question on Tuesday night for Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter.

The couple, who attended an afterparty following Cumberbatch’s opening night performance in Hamlet in London, arrived in style and looking more in love than ever. The 39-year-old Oscar nominee wore a navy suit, while his wife of six months, 37, donned a figure-flattering orange ensemble.

While the newlyweds made their first post-baby appearance in early July, Cumberbatch and Hunter were in no way stingy when it came to P.D.A. The Oscar nominee kissed his theater director wife on the cheek in a sweet moment captured by cameras. They left their infant son, who was born in June, at home for the occasion.

Much like the famously private couple’s red carpet appearance, reviews for Cumberbatch’s Hamlet have been increasingly positive, with the majority of unimpressed critics focusing in on the “often curiously uninvolving” production’s choice to change the deliverance of the “To Be or Not to Be” soliloquy from Act III to Act I (and most recently, making the decision to change it back following backlash).

“He is no mere screen icon, but a real actor with a gift for engaging our sympathy and showing a naturally rational mind disordered by grief, murder and the hollow insufficiency of revenge,” remarked The Guardian.

The New York Times echoed the publication’s sentiments, with theatre critic Ben Brantley writing: “In the big dialogue scenes, you’re conscious of Mr. Cumberbatch riding Shakespeare’s rushing words like a surfboard, as if saving his interior energy for the monologues. In those, he is superb, meticulously tracing lines of thought into revelations that stun, elate, exasperate and sadden him.”

Cumberbatch is no stranger to on-stage Shakespeare performances: The actor, known for his roles in Sherlock and The Imitation Game, has portrayed characters in classic Shakespeare plays such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream, As You Like It and Romeo and Juliet through the years.