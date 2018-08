Ben Stiller, a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, traveled to Guatemala from June 30 to July 3 to meet with refugees who have fled their homes due to gang violence.

Here, Stiller, 52, stops by a transit shelter in Flores, Guatemala. The shelter, which is supported by UNHCR, acts as a safe place for refugees to eat and rest on their journey.

“As a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, I recently travelled to Guatemala to meet refugees who have fled unimaginable violence at the hands of armed criminal groups,” Stiller tells PEOPLE. “I spent time in a UNHCR-supported transit shelter, a safe place where refugees can eat, sleep and shower for a night. I met with a group of new arrivals at the shelter and was surprised to find one of the men had his three-year-old son with him. The little boy came and sat on my lap for the entire meeting.”