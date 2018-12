Bialik spent Thanksgiving with her kids, ex-husband Michael Stone and his new girlfriend — and it went “great,” she said. The actress opened up about the experience in her women’s lifestyle website Grok Nation, admitting she was a bit nervous about having everyone in the same room.

“It was our first time doing this kind of meal together,” she wrote. “I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous.”

The Big Bang Theory star said it was important for her to put her own discomfort aside for the sake of her sons Miles and Frederick

“Doing separate holidays seems excessive and sad. We are a family even though we are divorced,” Bialik wrote. “I want to witness them eating the foods we make them and it feels good to sit at a table with them and their father.”

She added: “I want to model for my boys what our family looks like in all of its non-traditionalness. They are the products of me and their dad. It’s important for them to see us working together to make holidays special together.”