Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

Take a look back at the roles that helped shape the movie star we love today

By Jacorey Moon
August 15, 2021 09:00 AM

Credit: Eric Lee/Miramax Films

Bounce — a 2000 film written and directed by Don Roos — featured a young Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Credit: shutterstock

In Surviving Christmas, Affleck performed alongside powerhouses like Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara and James Gandolfini

Credit: shutterstock

The star appeared alongside Morgan Freeman, James Cromwell and Alan Bates in the 2002 action-thriller — based on the book written by Tom Clancy — The Sum of All Fears.

Credit: shutterstock

In the 2007 action film Smokin' Aces, Affleck acts alongside talent like Alicia Keys, Ryan Reynolds and Jeremy Piven. 

Credit: shutterstock

Affleck stars alongside Olga Kurylenko and Rachel McAdams in the 2012 romantic drama To The Wonder

Credit: Snap Stills/Shutterstock

The two past-and-current love birds, Lopez and Affleck, starred in 2004's Jersey Girl — and you guessed it: They played each others' love interests in the flick as well. 

Credit: shutterstock

The now 48-year-old played Captain Rafe McCawley in the 2001 drama Pearl Harbor

Credit: Shutterstock

The movie star had the honor of playing one of Hollywood's most coveted roles: Batman/Bruce Wayne. 

Credit: shutterstock

Christian Wolff, a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations, was Affleck's character in the 2016 action-thriller The Accountant.

Credit: shutterstock

The star runs through the pouring rain with his co-star Sandra Bullock in the 1999 romantic comedy The Forces of Nature.

By Jacorey Moon