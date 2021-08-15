Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles
Take a look back at the roles that helped shape the movie star we love today
Bounce — a 2000 film written and directed by Don Roos — featured a young Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow.
In Surviving Christmas, Affleck performed alongside powerhouses like Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara and James Gandolfini.
The star appeared alongside Morgan Freeman, James Cromwell and Alan Bates in the 2002 action-thriller — based on the book written by Tom Clancy — The Sum of All Fears.
In the 2007 action film Smokin' Aces, Affleck acts alongside talent like Alicia Keys, Ryan Reynolds and Jeremy Piven.
Affleck stars alongside Olga Kurylenko and Rachel McAdams in the 2012 romantic drama To The Wonder.
The two past-and-current love birds, Lopez and Affleck, starred in 2004's Jersey Girl — and you guessed it: They played each others' love interests in the flick as well.
The now 48-year-old played Captain Rafe McCawley in the 2001 drama Pearl Harbor.
The movie star had the honor of playing one of Hollywood's most coveted roles: Batman/Bruce Wayne.
Christian Wolff, a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations, was Affleck's character in the 2016 action-thriller The Accountant.
The star runs through the pouring rain with his co-star Sandra Bullock in the 1999 romantic comedy The Forces of Nature.