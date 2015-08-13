Ben Affleck is not footing the bill for Christine Ouzounian's new car and fancy hotel stays, sources tell PEOPLE

Ben Affleck Did Not Buy His Ex-Nanny a Lexus Convertible; 'He's Trying to Ignore This Circus': Source

Ben Affleck‘s ex-nanny Christine Ouzounian hit the streets of L.A. this week in a brand-new Lexus convertible – but a friend of Affleck says the star did not foot the bill.

“He did not buy her the car,” says Affleck’s friend. “It’s not from him.”

Affleck’s friend also disputes that the actor and Ouzounian are still in contact. (The star has denied any infidelity.) “They are not in communication. They are not talking,” the source says. A friend of Ouzounian told PEOPLE last week that Affleck and the ex-nanny are “in touch every day, all day long.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, she stepped out in Los Angeles, driving around in her convertible and meeting friends for lunch on the patio of Italian restaurant Il Pastaio as paparazzi snapped photos. “She looked like she wanted attention,” says a source.

“Christine is fine,” a friend of Ouzounian tells PEOPLE. “She is just living her life.”