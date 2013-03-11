A new beard is also sprouting on Affleck after his victory night shave

What is Ben Affleck‘s follow-up act after his big Oscar win for Best Picture? A lot less Hollywood than some might think.

“Just sit back and take it in, not do anything, eat ice cream on the couch,” Affleck, 40, said at Sunday’s Chrysler-sponored 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit for child sexual assault victims, at the John Varvatos Boutique in West Hollywood.

“It’s been a nice time hanging out with my wife, that sort of thing. We’re enjoying it.”

After the thrill of the awards season that saw Affleck earn critical praise and many trophies, including Golden Globe and Director’s Guild wins for his political thriller Argo, he’s happy to enjoy a little family time with his three children, including his newest, son Samuel, who turned 1 late last month.

Affleck told PEOPLE that while he was glad to put in the effort to support his movie, he’s happy to move on to more balance and to engage in other meaningful work, which includes charities.

Part of his newfound relaxation look includes sporting a new starter beard after shaving his previous scruff off on Oscar night at Craig’s restaurant. And although Fashion Star‘s Varvatos had plenty of great clothes at his store, Affleck said during the charity event that he wouldn’t be shopping for a new look without the approval of his wife, Jennifer Garner – who remains director of his fashion life.