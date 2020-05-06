Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gigi and Bella Hadid Have Been Playing Nintendo Switch While Quarantining — Find Out the 7 Games They Love

As most of the world has discovered, staying home all day while social distancing requires having plenty to do in order to stay entertained. But whether that’s quarantine baking or playing Nintendo Switch games nonstop, it’s clear that we’re not the only ones in need of at-home diversions. Celebrities like Bella and Gigi Hadid have been keeping themselves entertained at home, and even shared what Nintendo Switch games they’ve been playing while quarantining.

Bella, 23, gave us a peek at what the sisters have been up to in an Instagram gallery, which showed classic Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Party, and the cult-favorite Luigi’s Mansion 3 (which Chrissy Teigen loves, too). Gigi, 25, even modeled for Vogue Italia while playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a red Chanel ensemble.

“When @vogueitalia sends you a @chanelofficial look, you create a fantasy scene of what we actually do in sweats,” wrote the supermodel and recently announced mother-to-be. The photo also shows off Gigi’s Nintendo Switch, which includes special green Joy-Cons.

Although Nintendo Switches like Gigi and Bella’s remain sold out everywhere, you can luckily still grab a Nintendo Switch Lite (which were previously sold out as well) at retailers like Adorama. The store is selling yellow, turquoise, and gray Switch Lite bundles with memory cards, priced at $255 each.

Image zoom Nintendo

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise With SanDisk 128GB Memory Card, $254.98; adorama.com

And if you’re already a Switch owner, you can still shop games that Gigi and Bella are playing, too. Take a look below at all the Hadid sisters-approved Nintendo Switch games available, and shop the Switch Lites before they’re sold out.

Image zoom

Buy It! Super Mario Party, $59.99; adorama.com or bhphotovideo.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $59.99; adorama.com or bhphotovideo.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $59.99; adorama.com or bhphotovideo.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Just Dance 2020, $39.99; adorama.com or bhphotovideo.com

Image zoom B&H

Buy It! Luigi’s Mansion 3, $59.99; adorama.com or bhphotovideo.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Splatoon 2, $59.99; gamestop.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! 1-2-Switch, $49.99; gamestop.com

Image zoom Nintendo

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite in Gray With SanDisk 128GB Memory Card, $254.98; adorama.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite in Yellow With SanDisk 128GB Memory Card, $254.98; adorama.com

