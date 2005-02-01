Behind the Scenes at SAG
MAN OF THE HOUR
Ray star Jamie Foxx, named the SAG Awards' best film actor (with presenter Charlize Theron), thanked "Ray Charles, for being so complex and just living." Foxx, who also won a Golden Globe last month for his portrayal of the late music star, is having a busy awards-show season: He's also nominated for two Oscars – Best Actor (for Ray) and Best Supporting Actor (for Collateral).
GARNER-ING AWARDS
Fellow Garners (though they're not related) and SAG winners Jennifer (as best actress in a TV drama for Alias) and James (for lifetime achievement) congratulate each other backstage. Upon receiving her award, Garner said, "The day my parents accepted I was an actor was the day I told them, 'I get insurance.' "
GIRL POWER
Desperate Housewives stars Teri Hatcher (who took the best comedy series actress prize as well as one for being part of the winning ensemble cast) and Nicollette Sheridan celebrate at the PEOPLE/Entertainment Industry Foundation SAG afterparty. Two bands entertained the stars at the fete, held in a 12,000-sq.-ft. tent behind the Shrine Auditorium and decorated in a '60s theme with 40,000 polka dots accented by 70,000 yellow Ecuadorian roses.
ALL SMILES
Finding Neverland costars Johnny Depp and Freddie Highmore (SAG nominees for best film actor and supporting actor, respectively) show their good sportsmanship after losing out to Jamie Foxx and Morgan Freeman. Depp, who is also up for a Best Actor Oscar, will team with Highmore again in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
LEADING LADIES
Fellow best dramatic film actress contenders Catalina Sandino Moreno (for Maria Full of Grace) and Kate Winslet (for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) were bested by Million Dollar Baby's Hilary Swank, but both will have another shot at a statuette at the Oscars.
THEY'LL TOAST TO THAT
Though Sideways stars and SAG nominees Paul Giamatti (for best lead film actor) and Thomas Haden Church (for best supporting film actor) didn't win their individual prizes, their indie comedy's cast scored as an ensemble, the actors union equivalent of a best film prize, beating favorites Million Dollar Baby and The Aviator.
TROPHY WIVES
It's all about the love for Desperate Housewives stars (from left) Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria, who nabbed the prize for best comedy ensemble cast (along with Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan).
OSCAR-BOUND
Aviator star and SAG hopeful Leonardo DiCaprio lost the best film actor prize to Ray's Jamie Foxx, and the ensemble cast awards went to Sideways. So, why do he and costar John C. Reilly look happy? Perhaps their good cheer is for fellow star Cate Blanchett, who won the best supporting film actress prize – or maybe they're revving up for the Oscars, in which the movie is up for 11 awards, including Best Actor for DiCaprio.