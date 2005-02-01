Behind the Scenes at SAG

Desperate Housewives stars Teri Hatcher (who took the best comedy series actress prize as well as one for being part of the winning ensemble cast) and Nicollette Sheridan celebrate at the PEOPLE/Entertainment Industry Foundation SAG afterparty. Two bands entertained the stars at the fete, held in a 12,000-sq.-ft. tent behind the Shrine Auditorium and decorated in a '60s theme with 40,000 polka dots accented by 70,000 yellow Ecuadorian roses.