The 7 Cutest Celeb Baby Bump Pics We Saw This Week

What do Behati Prinsloo, Olivia Wilde and Candice Swanepoel have in common? They’re talented, gorgeous – and pregnant. And they’re all about posting their burgeoning baby bumps on Instagram this week.

we're looking back at the expectant stars whose growing baby bumps were extra 'aww'-dorable this week.

Behati Prinsloo

The Victoria’s Secret Angel went topless for her maternity shoot, a photo from which husband Adam Levine posted with the sole (and totally accurate) caption: “YOWZA.”

Olivia Wilde

Boss lady Wilde, who serves as director of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ upcoming music video for their single “Dark Necessities,” posted a pic with the cap, “A preggo and a rock star.”

Bar Refaeli

The model has never looked more glamorous than she did in this moment.

Candice Swanepoel

Black-and-white photos are apparentlys all the rage amongst expectant supermodels. Swanepoel takes on the trend by posing in a forest with her belly exposed. Magical morning, indeed.

Kerry Washington

Let the bonding begin! The Scandal star got adorable embracing her baby bump at the SAG-AFTRA’s 7th Annual Golf Classic on Monday.

Lacey Chabert

Chabert is a pro at hiding her bump while filming a movie, and documented the experience for her blog on PEOPLE. “A lot of the movie was filmed in closeup, so be ready to get very familiar with my eyeballs in this one,” the actress joked.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

The heiress was picture-perfect holding her baby bump while sitting in her daughter’s room. “Preparing for the little one’s arrival,” she wrote, captioning a shot of herself looking on at framed photographs.