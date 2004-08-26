Beenie Man Banned from MTV Concert

Jamaican dancehall star Beenie Man has been pulled from a Miami concert associated with this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards after groups planned to protest some of his anti-gay songs, the network has announced.

South Florida gay activists planned to express their disapproval at Saturday’s concert of such Beenie Man lyrics as “I’m dreaming of a new Jamaica, come to execute all the gays” and “Queers must be killed.”

“We don’t want anything to overshadow what will be a great weekend of music events for South Floridians,” MTV spokeswoman Marnie Black said Wednesday. She declined further comment, reports the Associated Press.

Heddy Pena, executive director of the Miami-based gay-rights group SAVE Dade, said: “It’s disappointing to see artists use their talents as a tool for hatred and bigotry.”

Sunday’s awards show at the bayfront AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami marks the first time in the event’s 21-year history that it will take place outside New York and L.A. Beenie Man (real name: Anthony Moses Davis) was to have been part of an event scheduled for Saturday.

Over the past few weeks, Beenie Man, 31, has had concerts canceled in Europe after angry gay groups protested. Although he has previously defended his lyrics, earlier this month Beenie Man issued an apology for such songs as “Bad Man Chi Chi Man (Bad Man, Queer Man).”

“Certain lyrics and recordings I have made in the past may have caused distress and outrage among people whose identities and lifestyles are different from my own,” he said. “I offer my sincerest apologies to those who might have been offended, threatened or hurt by my songs.”

Last weekend, Beenie Man told the Miami Herald: “I’m not here to cuss people. I make music. But at the same time I just want to teach people — my sons and my daughters — the right way of life.” he said.