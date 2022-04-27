Four Pairs of Celebrities Who Show the Beauty of Friendship

Sharing life's biggest moments, these women prove that friendship is most definitely a beautiful thing. See more in The Beautiful Issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

By People Staff April 27, 2022 09:05 AM

1 of 4

Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King

Credit: Joe Pugliese

I always get, 'This is my Oprah,' " King tells PEOPLE of encounters from fans who see themselves in the pair, friends for 46 years. "It's one of the biggest compliments." Adds Winfrey: "And I always get, 'This is my Gayle.' I understand what that means: long-term, standing in the gap, no matter what." 

2 of 4

Sydney Sweeney & Maude Apatow

Credit: Michael Avedon

The young actresses have been inseparable since meeting on the set of their HBO hit, Euphoria, four years ago. "Everyone knows that if I'm not in my trailer, I'm in Maude's," Sweeney tells PEOPLE. "She's the sister I always wish I had." Adds Apatow, "It's nice knowing we always have each other."

3 of 4

Octavia Spencer & Allison Janney

Credit: Michael Avedon

"She didn't like me," Janney tells PEOPLE of her early days with now-bestie of 20-plus years, Spencer, after they once pined for the same guy. "Our friendship has lasted so much longer than that guy," says Spencer. "It's true love!" 

4 of 4

Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet

Credit: Michael Avedon

Paulson says her relationship with her friend of 23 years is "incredibly grounding ... but also wildly chaotic in the most fun way possible." Adds Peet: "I don't like when she leaves me."

