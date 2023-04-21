PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Is Out Next Week! Sneak a Peek at the Stellar Women Featured This Year

We're counting down the days until our cover star is revealed, but in the meantime, bask in the amazingness of these stars, whose faces will grace the pages of PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 21, 2023 01:58 PM
01 of 04

Lizzo

LIzzo Elle UK 2022
August

Beautiful inside and out, Lizzo, 34, has continued to keep fans feeling "Special" with her meaningful music — all while entertaining them to no end on Instagram and TikTok.

"I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized? I am f---ing gorgeous. I am the beauty standard," she recently said on Instagram.

02 of 04

Salma Hayek

salma hayek 2022 dujour
Nick Thompson / Trunk Archive

Salma Hayek, 56, kept her global appeal going this year with roles in both Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Magic Mike's Last Dance.

"I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair," she told Glamour. "If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen."

03 of 04

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda, Grazie UK, October 18, 2021
Yu Tsai/Contour by Getty

Upon turning 85 in late 2022, Jane Fonda shared some wise words on aging and what it means to truly live.

"I knew I couldn't make it any longer than it was going to be, but I could make it wider and deeper," the actress told PEOPLE. "And I've done that. I feel like I'm doing that."

04 of 04

Angela Bassett

angela bassett backstage 2021
Askew II / Trunk Archive

In the year that she "did the thing" — that is, get nominated for pretty much every award (and win a Golden Globe!) for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Angela Bassett, 64, continued to be Hollywood's gold standard for beauty and grace.

"In Hollywood, there was a time when people believed that once an actress turns 40, it's over," she told InStyle. "But no, those things that make us who we are — our sensuality, sexuality, compassion, and intelligence — that doesn't come to an end. It deepens and ripens, you know? It's all in the attitude."

Related Articles
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards
Courtney B. Vance Says Wife Angela Bassett Is 'Overdue' for an Oscar: 'It's Been 29 Years'
Angela Bassett arrives for the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett Says She Feels Most Beautiful When on the Red Carpet: 'All Eyes Are on You'
Courtney B. Vance (L) and actress Angela Bassett attend the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's Relationship Timeline
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Says She Wasn't 'Robbed' of an Oscar for Playing Tina Turner: 'Too Negative of an Emotion'
Angela Bassett, Ariana DeBose
Angela Bassett References Ariana DeBose's Viral BAFTAs Rap During NAACP Image Awards Speech
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Faye Dunaway Attends the 1977 Oscars (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates Faye Dunaway's Iconic 'Morning After' Oscar Photo: 'Moment in the Sun'
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Her 'Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' in 2023 Oscars Speech
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Getting Oscar Nod in Same Category as Mom Janet Leigh 'a Beautiful Link'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Angela Bassett Wins at Critics Choice Awards: 'We Couldn't Have Made History Without' Chadwick Boseman
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Declines Oscar Dinner Invite That's Past Her Bedtime: 'Mommy Goes to Bed Early' 
Vanessa Vadim, honoree Jane Fonda, actor Troy Garity and Simone Ben attend the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Jane Fonda at the Dolby Theatre on June 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Tribute show airing Saturday, June 14, 2014 at 9pm ET/PT on TNT
Jane Fonda's 3 Children: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Angela Bassett attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)
Angela Bassett on Her Kids Following in Acting Footsteps: 'Whatever They Want to Do — I Support Them'
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin attend the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"
Lily Tomlin Says Jane Fonda Was 'Glamorous' But Looked Like 'a Lot of Trouble' When They First Met