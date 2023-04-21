Celebrity PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Is Out Next Week! Sneak a Peek at the Stellar Women Featured This Year We're counting down the days until our cover star is revealed, but in the meantime, bask in the amazingness of these stars, whose faces will grace the pages of PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue By Kate Hogan Published on April 21, 2023 01:58 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 04 Lizzo August Beautiful inside and out, Lizzo, 34, has continued to keep fans feeling "Special" with her meaningful music — all while entertaining them to no end on Instagram and TikTok. "I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized? I am f---ing gorgeous. I am the beauty standard," she recently said on Instagram. 02 of 04 Salma Hayek Nick Thompson / Trunk Archive Salma Hayek, 56, kept her global appeal going this year with roles in both Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Magic Mike's Last Dance. "I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair," she told Glamour. "If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen." 03 of 04 Jane Fonda Yu Tsai/Contour by Getty Upon turning 85 in late 2022, Jane Fonda shared some wise words on aging and what it means to truly live. "I knew I couldn't make it any longer than it was going to be, but I could make it wider and deeper," the actress told PEOPLE. "And I've done that. I feel like I'm doing that." 04 of 04 Angela Bassett Askew II / Trunk Archive In the year that she "did the thing" — that is, get nominated for pretty much every award (and win a Golden Globe!) for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Angela Bassett, 64, continued to be Hollywood's gold standard for beauty and grace. "In Hollywood, there was a time when people believed that once an actress turns 40, it's over," she told InStyle. "But no, those things that make us who we are — our sensuality, sexuality, compassion, and intelligence — that doesn't come to an end. It deepens and ripens, you know? It's all in the attitude."