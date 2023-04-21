PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Is Out Next Week! Sneak a Peek at the Stellar Women Featured This Year

01 of 04 Lizzo August Beautiful inside and out, Lizzo, 34, has continued to keep fans feeling "Special" with her meaningful music — all while entertaining them to no end on Instagram and TikTok. "I just finished showering and doing my little routine, and you know what I realized? I am f---ing gorgeous. I am the beauty standard," she recently said on Instagram.

02 of 04 Salma Hayek Nick Thompson / Trunk Archive Salma Hayek, 56, kept her global appeal going this year with roles in both Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Magic Mike's Last Dance. "I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it's unfair," she told Glamour. "If I had said instead to myself, 'Don't worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,' I would have been devastated: 'Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?' But it'll happen."

03 of 04 Jane Fonda Yu Tsai/Contour by Getty Upon turning 85 in late 2022, Jane Fonda shared some wise words on aging and what it means to truly live. "I knew I couldn't make it any longer than it was going to be, but I could make it wider and deeper," the actress told PEOPLE. "And I've done that. I feel like I'm doing that."