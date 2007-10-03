Baseball Star Alex Rodriguez, Wife Expecting a Baby

"Cynthia and I are overjoyed," the New York Yankees player tells PEOPLE

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, 32, and his wife, Cynthia, 34, are expecting a baby next spring, they have revealed exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Cynthia and I are overjoyed to announce this addition to our family,” says the athlete. We realize what a special gift children are, and feel very blessed to welcome our second child.”

The two-time American League MVP and his wife of nearly five years already have a daughter, Natasha, 2.

“I feel great!” Cynthia says, adding that they don’t yet know the sex of the baby, but will find out as soon as they can. “My daughter wants to know more than we do!”

“We’re just real excited,” she adds. “It’s almost more exciting [than the first child] in a way, because you can anticipate what you already know is so amazing. We’re thrilled. We can’t wait.”