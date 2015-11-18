Dolls for All! Barbie Features a Boy in a Commercial for the First Time

“So fierce!”

Mattel is making history. The legendary toy company has collaborated with designer Moschino for their chicest Barbie yet, and they’re smashing gender stereotypes by featuring a boy in a Barbie commercial for the first time.

And the young man they picked is pretty perfect. Not only does he have a killer faux hawk, but he’s got some serious stage presence – and some Tyra Banks-approved lines.

“Moschino Barbie,” he says during the 30-second ad. “So fierce.”

A few seconds later, he hands off an itty-bitty cell phone to his leather-clad doll companion, with a wink to boot! The scene-stealing Barbie fan serves as a reminder that anyone can play with dolls.

The bad news for fierce kids everywhere? Moschino Barbie is already sold out.

Here’s hoping for a restock!