The Family That Bikes Together! Obamas Ride Around Martha's Vineyard During Annual Vacation

The Obamas’ summer vacation in Martha’s Vineyard has included celebrity golf games, a birthday celebration and some good old-fashioned family time.

President Barack Obama, 54, First Lady Michelle, 51, and daughters Malia, 17, and Sasha, 14, went for a group bike ride Saturday, a ritual as regular as their annual trip to the Massachusetts island.

Sasha – who couldn’t make it to an earlier wheeled outing this week – led the group, with the president taking up the rear.

The family’s annual retreat returned to the same seven-bedroom, nine-bath, 8,000 square-foot rental home in the Chilmark neighborhood, which also reportedly has a basketball court and an infinity pool.

Even though he was working up a sweat on Saturday, Obama’s work was far from over. Later that day, the president called the three Americans who thwarted a train attack in Europe on Friday.

“The President expressed his gratitude to these three individuals for their heroic actions forestalling an even greater tragedy,” Principal Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz said in a statement about the call.