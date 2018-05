The two-time World Cup soccer champion was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on May 21, and the bronze plaque they presented to her looked a little … different to what Chastain usually looks like. “It’ss not the most flattering,” she said. “But it’s nice.” However, Twitter didn’t let the artist off the hook so easily, comparing the plaque’s image to that of Gary Busey, Mickey Rooney, Babe Ruth, Nathan Lane, a “stoned” Jimmy Carter and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.