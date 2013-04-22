The boy band get immortalized on the famed Hollywood Boulevard

Backstreet Boys Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

From Backstreet to one of the most famous streets!

More than 15 years after the release of their self-titled debut album, Backstreet Boys A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter were awarded with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Clad in dapper suits – a far cry from the leather and oh-so-sparkly bandanas of their youth – the group grinned as they posed with the brand-new (and 2,485th) star.

“In Stone!!!! Thank GOD,” Tweeted Brian Littrell about the big day.

Added Nick Carter, "Huge day." Receiving a star on Hollywood blvd. WOW! Thank you to all our fans.”