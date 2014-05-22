See Babyface's Elegant Wedding Portrait

The couple finally got hitched after seven years of dating and raising a daughter together

By Michele Corriston
May 22, 2014 08:00 AM
Credit: Amy and Stuart Photography

Here comes the bride!

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’s official wedding portrait, and wife Nicole, 41, looks stunning in a beaded white gown, flowing tulle veil and huge sparkler.

The producer/singer, 55, coordinated his outfit to match, wearing a white tux jacket, black pants and black bow tie.

The couple tied the knot May 17 in front of celebrity guests who included Oprah Winfrey. Parents to 5-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole, the newlyweds began dating in 2007.

Babyface surprised fans in February by announcing his engagement in a BET interview with friend and collaborator Toni Braxton.

“Would you ever consider getting married again?” she asked.

“I’ve already considered it,” he replied. “I’m engaged, so yes.”

Reporting by CARLOS GREER

