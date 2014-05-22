The couple finally got hitched after seven years of dating and raising a daughter together

Here comes the bride!

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’s official wedding portrait, and wife Nicole, 41, looks stunning in a beaded white gown, flowing tulle veil and huge sparkler.

The producer/singer, 55, coordinated his outfit to match, wearing a white tux jacket, black pants and black bow tie.

The couple tied the knot May 17 in front of celebrity guests who included Oprah Winfrey. Parents to 5-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole, the newlyweds began dating in 2007.

Babyface surprised fans in February by announcing his engagement in a BET interview with friend and collaborator Toni Braxton.

“Would you ever consider getting married again?” she asked.

“I’ve already considered it,” he replied. “I’m engaged, so yes.”