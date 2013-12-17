Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Jazz hands, Christmas Casual and Silent Night Swimming? See a dozen of the silliest family snapshots of the holiday season

'Tis the Season to Be Awkward: The 12 Most Embarrassing Christmas Portraits Online

The holidays are high time for awkward family photos, and in the four years of its existence, Awkward Family Photos has chronicled all the embarrassment that Santa hats, nativity scenes and matching plaids can provide. To celebrate the 12 days of Christmas, we present the 12 most awkward family photos of the holiday season. (Buy the book for your family here.)

Christmas Jazz Hand

Did Bob Fosse ever write a Christmas carol?

A Christmas Story

Sure the crying is fantastic, but what really makes this one are the gigantic grins on the other two kids’ faces. Santa grades on a curve, and their chances of making the nice list just got a heckuva lot bigger.

Christmas Casual

Hopefully he asked for a shirt.

Hand of Dad

Is there any subtext to the roles in this one? Do you think the kids were all gunning to play the Angel, or was the Baby Jesus the plum role?

Tron

If you cross your eyes and look at this one, you can see a 3D picture of awkwardness.

Merry Christmas

These two managed to keep it together surprisingly well for encountering a terrifying child-murderer version of Santa Clause.

The Exclusion

“No, Bobby, we never had a third child. Why do you ask?”

Christmas Card 2011

Naked Christmas: Intentionally Awkward Edition.

It’s Xmas: Deck the Halls

Naked Christmas: Unintentionally Awkward Edition?

Checkmates

This is actually camouflage for their traditional Christmas hunting trip to TGI Fridays.

Silent Nightswimming

One question: Were these gifts? If not, why are they matching? If so, what were they wearing before?

Black Christmas

Not dreaming of a white Christmas here.