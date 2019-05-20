Awkward Celebrity Prom Photos That Are Too Amazing Not to Obsess Over

Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show host poked fun at himself by tweeting a photo of his #awkwardpromstory with the caption, “My date went tanning the night before. I did not. I looked like Powder.”
Will Ferrell
The comedian wore a tiara to his prom because of course he would.
Matthew McConaughey
Before all of the Oscars, the actor dressed to the nines for his prom and adorably coordinated his royal blue bow tie with his prom date’s dress.
Kobe Bryant
Back in high school, the retired basketball legend’s only wish was to take Brandy to prom. The actress was starring on Moesha at the time when Bryant decided to fly Brandy and her mom out to Philadelphia for the dance.
Brad Pitt
If a young Pitt showed up to your doorstep with feathered hair and that charming smile to ask you to prom, how could you say no?
Josh Duhamel
Before the fame and high-profile marriage to Fergie, Duhamel was just a young, dazed teen who rocked a green bow tie to his high school prom.
Candace Cameron Bure
The Full House actress took her then-TV boyfriend Scott Weinger (a.k.a. Steve) to her real-life senior prom.
*Cue the awwwws from the live studio audience*
John Stamos
Who could resist that hair? Stamos posted this epic throwback on Instagram, which just goes to show that once a heartthrob, always a heartthrob.
Taylor Swift
The singer lived out her “normal life” fantasy by participating in MTV’s Once Upon a Prom. She made high school senior Whit Wright the star of the night and revealed that the whole experience was “the coolest thing!”
Halle Berry
All hail the queen! Berry snagged her high school’s prom queen crown during her senior year.
Taylor Lautner
The Twilight star enjoyed his own high school prom experience, complete with a cool striped dress shirt and spiked hair with lots and lots of gel.
Sandra Bullock
The actress danced the night away with adorable French braids and ribbons in her hair. So cute!
Paris Jackson
The late King of Pop’s daughter went all-out with the teal theme. Jackson wore a teal tie and rocked teal hair to match her date’s teal satin dress.
Bethenny Frankel
The Real Housewives of New York City star posted this a-ma-zing throwback on Instagram and asked her followers, “Who else rocked the 80s puff sleeved prom dress look?!”
Tom Brady
This handsome stud posing awkwardly in his living room would later blossom into the six-time Super Bowl champion he is today.
Danielle Fishel & Lance Bass
The two stars, who dated for a year-and-a-half as teens, went to prom together and Bass later revealed, “It was terrible!”
Alex Guarnaschelli
The Chopped judge posted this throwback on Twitter to say, “Prom night baby. #wow #pinkdress #fashionalert”
She killed it with that fabulous perm and powder pink dress.
Meg Ryan
The actress was caught staring into the eyes of her dreamy prom date.
Gwen Stefani
The singer posted a sweet throwback on Instagram of herself at 17, wearing a prom dress her mother had made for her. The beautiful gown was inspired by Grace Kelly’s dress in the 1954 film Rear Window.