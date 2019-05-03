Audrey Hepburn's Family Photo Album: Rare Photos from Her Son, Luca Dotti

The legendary actress's son Luca shares some never-before-seen pictures of his movie-star mom. Hepburn would have been 90 on May 4
By Liz McNeil
May 03, 2019 11:52 AM

1 of 11

Earl Thiesen

In a new memoir about his mother, Audrey At Home the star’s youngest son, Luca Dotti, shares the actress’s favorite recipes,
intimate memories and family photos. “I wanted to connect these two parts, the public and the private Audrey,” he tells PEOPLE. “I hope it will give new insights into her. The most special thing about her was how normal she was. She never spoke about life as a fashion icon, her career as an actress, or her history. She lived her life as she wanted to.” Here, Hepburn is photographed the kitchen of her Beverly Hills apartment in 1953, while she was filming Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Courtesy Harper Collins

“She had a naturally slim physique,” says Luca of his mom in Italy in 1968.

3 of 11

Courtesy Harper Collins

Luca’s first birthday party in Rome with his father, Andrea Dotti, and his mom in 1971. For birthdays and special occasions, Hepburn often served her favorite dense dark chocolate cake. “She adored chocolate,” says Luca. “She had a little every day.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Courtesy Harper Collins

Audrey “always wanted to be a mom,” says Luca, with his mother in 1970 in Rome.

Advertisement

5 of 11

Courtesy Harper Collins

Luca – on his Mom’s lap with her best friend, Connie Wald (right) in Rome, in 1973 – lives in Rome and has three young children.

6 of 11

Courtesy Harper Collins

Luca and his mom on the beach in Tuscany in 1972. “People thought it couldn’t be normal to be living with Audrey Hepburn,” he says. “But there was no secret cave where she wore a little black dress.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Courtesy Harper Collins

Hepburn serving her favorite dish, spaghetti al pomodoro, at a country lunch her Swiss farmhouse in the early ’70s “could eat pasta every day,” says her son.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Doris Brynner

“At the end of her life, she was more comfortable in jeans and a T-shirt,” says Luca of his mom, swimming off a friend’s yacht in Turkey in 1968.

Advertisement

9 of 11

Courtesy Harper Collins

Hepburn, at home with her Jack Russell terriers in 1987, made her dogs a special “mash” of boiled rice, seared meet and softened carrots

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Mel Ferrer

Hepburn, on the outskirts of Rome in 1954, enjoyed her favorite “junk food,” pasta with ketchup, with her kids on TV nights. “It’s surprisingly good,” says her son with a laugh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.