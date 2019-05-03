In a new memoir about his mother, Audrey At Home the star’s youngest son, Luca Dotti, shares the actress’s favorite recipes,
intimate memories and family photos. “I wanted to connect these two parts, the public and the private Audrey,” he tells PEOPLE. “I hope it will give new insights into her. The most special thing about her was how normal she was. She never spoke about life as a fashion icon, her career as an actress, or her history. She lived her life as she wanted to.” Here, Hepburn is photographed the kitchen of her Beverly Hills apartment in 1953, while she was filming Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
“She had a naturally slim physique,” says Luca of his mom in Italy in 1968.
Luca’s first birthday party in Rome with his father, Andrea Dotti, and his mom in 1971. For birthdays and special occasions, Hepburn often served her favorite dense dark chocolate cake. “She adored chocolate,” says Luca. “She had a little every day.”
Audrey “always wanted to be a mom,” says Luca, with his mother in 1970 in Rome.
Luca – on his Mom’s lap with her best friend, Connie Wald (right) in Rome, in 1973 – lives in Rome and has three young children.
Luca and his mom on the beach in Tuscany in 1972. “People thought it couldn’t be normal to be living with Audrey Hepburn,” he says. “But there was no secret cave where she wore a little black dress.”
Hepburn serving her favorite dish, spaghetti al pomodoro, at a country lunch her Swiss farmhouse in the early ’70s “could eat pasta every day,” says her son.
“At the end of her life, she was more comfortable in jeans and a T-shirt,” says Luca of his mom, swimming off a friend’s yacht in Turkey in 1968.
Hepburn, at home with her Jack Russell terriers in 1987, made her dogs a special “mash” of boiled rice, seared meet and softened carrots
Hepburn, on the outskirts of Rome in 1954, enjoyed her favorite “junk food,” pasta with ketchup, with her kids on TV nights. “It’s surprisingly good,” says her son with a laugh.