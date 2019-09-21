15 Asian-American Rising Stars in Hollywood You Need to Be Paying Attention to

Talent: Comedian, writer, actor

Best known for: Writing for Saturday Night Live, his laugh-out-loud Twitter impressions and co-hosting the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers

Upcoming roles: After making his SNL debut as a staff writer in 2018, Yang is now going to be a featured player on the comedy sketch series, alongside newcomer Chloe Fineman. Yang is the first ever Asian-American cast member to join the show.