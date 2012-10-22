"They ... enjoyed the massages," a salon source tells PEOPLE of the couple's low-key outing. "They were very nice"

Ashton Kutcher is putting his best foot forward with girlfriend Mila Kunis – literally!

The couple, linked together since April, took it easy with a trip to a Studio City, Calif., Thai-style massage salon, the Pampered Foot, where they enjoyed hour-long foot rubs (paid for by Kutcher) Friday.

“They were quiet and didn’t speak much,” a salon source tells PEOPLE. “They were tired and enjoyed the massages. They were very nice.”

It was a sweet beginning to a seemingly calm weekend, which also included a late lunch at Hollywood’s historic Musso and Frank Grill Saturday. Kutcher, 34, and Kunis, 29, spent the week together in L.A., mainly at the actor’s Hollywood Hills house.