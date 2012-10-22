Ashton Kutcher Treats Mila Kunis to a Foot Rub in Studio City
"They ... enjoyed the massages," a salon source tells PEOPLE of the couple's low-key outing. "They were very nice"
Ashton Kutcher is putting his best foot forward with girlfriend Mila Kunis – literally!
The couple, linked together since April, took it easy with a trip to a Studio City, Calif., Thai-style massage salon, the Pampered Foot, where they enjoyed hour-long foot rubs (paid for by Kutcher) Friday.
“They were quiet and didn’t speak much,” a salon source tells PEOPLE. “They were tired and enjoyed the massages. They were very nice.”
It was a sweet beginning to a seemingly calm weekend, which also included a late lunch at Hollywood’s historic Musso and Frank Grill Saturday. Kutcher, 34, and Kunis, 29, spent the week together in L.A., mainly at the actor’s Hollywood Hills house.
“They have been relaxing at home, taking walks around the neighborhood and working out,” according to a source. “They have both seemed a bit tired from their intense work schedules.”